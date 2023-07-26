Legacy Bill: Survey launches to ask public how controversial info recovery body should operate

Last week, MPs voted 292 to 200 to disagree with a House of Lords vote to strip out the contentious element of the Legacy Bill

The truth-recovery body to be set up by the controversial Legacy Bill has launched a new survey, asking the public how it should operate.

Last week, MPs voted 292 to 200 to disagree with a House of Lords vote to strip out the contentious element, which aims to offer immunity from prosecution to those who committed crimes during the Troubles, if they co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The government had hoped the bill would become law by the start of the summer recess last Thursday, but failed to do so due to the volume of legislation currently being dealt with by the House of Lords.

A public survey launched on the ICRIR website on Wednesday morning, to ask people how they want the Commission to work.

A statement from the body said that it will be the first public consultation of many.

“Whatever people’s views on the bill, we want to hear their views,” continues the ICRIR spokesperson.

"For instance, how should the Commission protect people’s confidentiality while providing transparency about its work? How should it prioritise its workload? How should it be accountable for its use of public money, while independent of politicians?”

Incoming Chief Commissioner-designate Sir Declan Morgan added: “The people of Northern Ireland and all those affected by the Troubles need the legacy of the past to be properly dealt with.

"I believe we have a real opportunity to deliver the answers that people are looking for, but to do this, we need to build a process that is founded on integrity, expertise and fairness. This is why we want to hear people’s views as we develop our operating principles.”

The ICRIR and the conditional immunity aspect of the bill have drawn multiple criticisms cross the political spectrum and beyond.

Prominent victims’ campaigner, Kenny Donaldson, has said the UK Government’s overturning of attempts to remove conditional immunity from the controversial Troubles legacy bill was “contemptuous”,

The victims’ commissioner for Northern Ireland has also called on the Government to reconsider its legacy bill amid “ping-pong” between the House of Commons and House of Lords.