Leo Varadkar calls on London to work with him over Stormont

Joint strategy can get Executive running by autumn: Taoiseach

The British and Irish governments need to agree a common strategy to exert pressure for Stormont’s return, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar expressed regret that London and Dublin had not worked more closely on restoring the power-sharing institutions “for quite some time”.

He was hopeful that Stormont would return in the autumn but conceded it was not an expectation at this stage.

Mr Varadkar will visit Northern Ireland to meet the political parties next month.

“One thing I’m saying very strongly to the British Government is we need to have a common strategy, we need to work hand in glove, we need together to put pressure on the parties to come into government,” he said.

“We haven’t really had that approach for quite some time. I regret that we don’t.

“I’m continuing to say to our UK counterparts that the right way forward is an agreed strategy, a hand-in-hand approach between the British and Irish governments, because that’s when Northern Ireland works best, when the British and Irish governments work together, are honest brokers and don’t particularly take the side of nationalism or of unionists.

“I would like us to get back to that point.”

The Taoiseach said he would like to see Stormont up and running before an investment conference in Belfast in September.

“That would be a very positive thing if the Minister for the Economy, the Minister of Finance, the First Minister and the Deputy First Minister can be there together, making the case for investment in Northern Ireland together,” he added.

“But there’s a difference between hope and expectation.

“I certainly hope we can have institutions up and running in September.

“It’s fair to say it’s not an expectation at this stage.”

Mr Varadkar was conscious of electoral cycles coming into play.

“We have local European elections in June. There’s a British general election due next year as well,” he said.

“If we don’t grab that window that exists in autumn, there’ll be a tendency to say, ‘Let’s wait until the elections are out of the way’. and that opportunity might be lost. That would be a real shame.”

The Taoiseach said he had sought assurances that any deal between London and the DUP would not undermine the Good Friday Agreement or the Windsor Framework.

Separately, a House of Lords select committee report on the Windsor Framework shows the DUP’s boycott is a waste of time, Doug Beattie has claimed.

The UUP leader said the document highlighted how the party’s refusal to restore devolution was having no effect on the protocol or negotiations.

However, the TUV said the report from the Lords sub-committee on the protocol, which is “dominated by Remainers”, actually proved a boycott was the only option for unionists.

The document concludes that the framework, agreed by London and Brussels in February, is “an improvement on the protocol, but problems remain”.

Mr Beattie said: “The Lords sub-committee report has outlined what we have known for some time — that boycotting the devolved institutions has had no effect on the protocol or the negotiations.

“We have to deal with the stark reality that the Windsor Framework will be implemented whether Stormont is up and running or not.

“As we approach winter, once again we are of the belief that it would be better for all the people of Northern Ireland that Stormont was providing stability and delivering for all.

“We must make Northern Ireland work to safeguard our position within the UK.

“If, as they have intimated, [the] Government is not going to reopen negotiations on the framework, what is Plan B?

“If it’s direct rule ministers, as some eagerly wish for, be in no doubt Dublin will have a greater say in what happens in this part of the UK.

“It’s incumbent on all unionists to return to the Executive as soon as possible to provide good government for the people of Northern Ireland and challenge the framework from within.”

But TUV councillor Timothy Gaston said: “One would not expect a Lords committee dominated by Remainers to produce anything which reinforced the unionist position on the protocol.

“Nevertheless, that is exactly what the report published on the Windsor Framework does.

“The spin from the Prime Minister and Secretary of State has been totally exposed by a report which highlights that ‘in important respects, and in particular for the non-retail sector, the Windsor Framework will be more burdensome than the protocol as it has operated to date with various grace periods and derogations’.

“The report acknowledges that there has been ‘no substantive change to the Court of Justice... as the final arbiter of EU law falling within the scope of the Windsor Framework’.

“In short, it has been confirmed that Windsor is indeed the whitewash TUV always said it was and no unionist could look upon this as anything approaching a sustainable basis to return to Stormont.”