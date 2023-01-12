Leo Varadkar denies ‘using threat of violence’ in relation to border discussions over NI Protocol

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to media after meetings with the Party’s at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Thursday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Leo Varadkar has stated that he unequivocally “never used a threat of violence in politics” following talks in Belfast on Thursday in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Irish Taoiseach was responding to a question which asked whether one of his ‘mistakes’ surrounding protocol negotiations included insinuating that republican violence may start again as a result of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"I have never used a threat of violence in politics. I’m totally opposed to the use of violence in politics, and I don’t think it’s ever justified in a democracy,” he said.

"This is a democracy; the United Kingdom and Ireland… What I did was express concerns at the time that were held by the Chief Constable and the Garda Commissioner, that the reestablishment of border posts between north and south could lead to violence.

"But there’s a very big difference I think, between warning or expressing concern about violence, and threatening it, and I certainly didn’t do that.”

In 2021, former Labour MP Kate Hoey alleged that Mr Varadkar sought to influence EU leaders in post-Brexit discussions back in 2018, by brandishing a photograph of a bombed border customs post from the 1970s.

"We saw former Taoiseach Varadkar himself... he took a picture of a customs post that had been blown up years ago... took it to the European Union, held it up and said: 'Look if we have any kind of trade border of any description between Northern Ireland and the Republic this is potentially what could happen," she had told the BBC.

Last week, TUV leader Jim Allister revisited these comments, stating: “Unionists well recall how during his previous stint heading the Dublin Government he used the threat of IRA violence to push his political agenda, infamously waving around a newspaper report of a Provisional IRA bomb attack on a border post. Hopefully he has moved on from that.”

Mr Varadkar, who was made Taoiseach for the second time in December, reiterated on Thursday that he believes “mistakes were made on all sides” in how the UK’s decision to leave the European Union was negotiated.

"I’m keen to repair and restore relations, not just with the political parties here, but also with the UK government and between the European Union and the UK. I think the reason why relations became strange in the first place is because of Brexit, but there’s no point in revisiting that.

“Certainly since then, lots of us have made mistakes. I’ve acknowledged that. The way the Protocol was implemented was too strict and too rigid, and that created real difficulties for people.”

The Fine Gael leader was speaking following talks amid political stalemate at Stormont over the protocol.

The five largest NI parties met with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Varadkar, after a round table discussion with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday.

In response to the row over Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald not being invited to Wednesday’s meeting with Mr Cleverly, Mr Varadkar said: "It is not something that was the case in the past. I know that Deputy McDonald has attended similar meetings in the past organised by the British Government and if it is a change I don't think it is a positive one.

"Generally the approach we take in the Irish Government is that if we ask to meet somebody, we don't proscribe who is on their delegation. I think that is perhaps a better protocol. I don't want to engage in criticism of the Secretary of State. But the view I take is that the best protocol is to allow people to decide who is on their own delegation."

He added that he wanted to have a good working relationship with unionists in Northern Ireland, noting: "The DUP is a very significant party, it is the largest party representing the unionist community here in Northern Ireland.

"What they think matters and we talked about their seven different tests and talked around possible solutions. I think it was useful and constructive. As Taoiseach I want to have a good working relationship with all parties, that includes unionism and the DUP."

The Taoiseach also said he “wouldn't like to put a timeline” on the possibility of a deal between the EU and UK on the protocol.