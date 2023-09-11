Leo Varadkar’s Irish unity comments ‘unhelpful’, says Heaton-Harris

No unionist representatives were present at the launch of the €1bn Peace Plus fund in Belfast on Monday

Dr Jayne Brady (second from left) said this round of PEACE funding could well be the last. Pic: William Cherry/Presseye

Maros Šefčovič, Chris Heaton-Harris and Leo Varadkar during the PEACE PLUS funding announcement in Belfast. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Comments on Irish reunification made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week were “unhelpful”, UK Secretary of State for NI Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

Speaking at Monday’s launch of the latest round of Peace funding in Belfast, Mr Heaton-Harris said comments made in the Dublin media had resonated in Northern Ireland.

It comes as no unionist representative attended the €1bn Peace Plus launch at Newforge Sports Complex in south Belfast on Monday.

Last week, Mr Varadkar told RTÉ Radio News at One that he believed Ireland was “on the path to reunification”.

"I believe that there will be a united Ireland in my lifetime, and in that united Ireland there is going to be a minority, roughly a million people who are British,” he said.

Mr Heaton-Harris described the comments as an “obstacle”.

"Getting an Executive up and running is a priority for me as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland,” he said.

"It is difficult when obstacles are put in the way and it is incumbent on — although the Taoiseach has a lot of domestic on his plate — but occasionally unhelpful comments down in Dublin do resonate up here amongst the unionist community.

"I need the clearest pitch possible to get the Executive up and running again.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he could not put a deadline on when the Executive would return.

"I want to see the Executive up and running again but as I’ve said quite a few times, you cannot put a timeline on this,” he said.

"It is impossible to but I am keen to see us come to a conclusion and have an Executive up and running in the shortest period of time.

"Talk of Plan B is unhelpful because whatever is going on, we need to be trying to get the Executive up and running.”

Alongside VP of the EU Commission, Maroš Šefčovič, Mr Heaton-Harris and Mr Varadkar addressed a number of guests at Newforge Sports Complex to launch the Peace Plus funding.

The UK Government has contributed around 75% (£730m) to the project, which will be managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

It includes a focus on peacebuilding activity and taking the opportunity to implement actions which will contribute positively to building the economy and increasing prosperity, as well as helping communities become more resilient and adjust to new challenges.

Head of the NI Civil Service — Jayne Brady — warned that the current round of funding could be the last.

"We need to deal with the long tail of trauma that people in our communities still wrestle with. With the support of our populace and critical programmes such as this, we are turning this place around.

"It was designed to deliver a targeted and meaningful intervention for the benefit of all of our people.

"We should never underestimate the power of opportunity. I am genuinely heartened to see the impact of peace programmes to date.

"This could be the final peace programme for our area, and it is so important that this leaves a legacy for future generations, for our children and our grandchildren."