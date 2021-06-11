Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors complain about lack of sandwiches

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors have complained at length about the lack of sandwiches for them since the pandemic struck

Lisburn and Castlereagh councillors have complained at length about the lack of sandwiches for them since the pandemic struck.

All catering has been suspended since March 2020 and will remain so until at least September 2021 — excluding the planning committee. Members of that committee currently get a scone in the morning and a traybake in the afternoon, and due to Covid regulations, the food is individually wrapped.

Council officers recommended on Wednesday that the suspension would remain until a review some time in the future.

However, councillors voiced their grievances with the plan over a 15-minute period, saying that some members come to meetings “straight from work without having eaten”.

Committee chairman, DUP councillor John Laverty, said: “I’m well aware that there are a number people coming to committee meetings here from work and probably haven’t eaten and I was wondering if [the council] could consider some way of recognising that there’s some people who do need a sandwich.”

In response, Director of Finance and Corporate Services, Cara McCrory, said that food waste had been problematic in the past.

She added: “If that is what this committee wants, which is the reintroduction of sandwiches in advance of committee meetings, we will do that.

“We have tried that before and what we have seen is that when we’ve asked members to indicate if they would like a sandwich, we have provided the sandwich and there has been 70% wastage.

“That means for every three sandwiches, two aren’t just eaten [but] if members wish to have that again we can and will accommodate that from September.”

The DUP’s Paul Porter said “providing sandwiches that members would actually eat” may help to curb the amount of waste recorded.

“There’s some members here who travel and they don’t have the luxury to go home,” said Mr Porter.

He added: “Anybody who knows me, knows that it’s just ham and butter and that’s me sorted.

“Maybe the best thing to do is to actually consult with members to see who actually wants a sandwich before a meeting and you might find that in itself deals with the issue.”

Alliance councillor Sharon Lowry urged members to move on.

She said: “I am sure that the public don’t give a toss about members’ sandwiches or food.”