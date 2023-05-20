Lisburn and Castlereagh: DUP and Alliance the main parties as final results confirmed

Counting finished after 2.30am on Saturday morning

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at Laganvalley Leisureplex where counting is taking place for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council — © PA

The DUP and Alliance were the big winners as the final results were confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh. The council joined Mid-Ulster and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon in counting ballot papers well into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Spurred on by a determined chief executive, David Burns, and benefiting from early verification, the results for Lisburn and Castlereagh came in at a (mostly) respectable 2.30am.

The final breakdown of the 40 seats was 14 for the DUP, 13 for Alliance, six for the UUP, four for Sinn Fein and two for the SDLP. One independent was also elected.

While the early headlines were made by Sinn Fein, support wilted as the count continued in the predominantly unionist Lisburn. The party still doubled their seats from two in 2019.

However, the rest of the night - and morning - belonged to the DUP, who managed to retain almost all their seats, but losing one - mayor Scott Carson out in the main shock here - since 2019.

The DUP’s representatives appeared happy with their results, with Samantha Burns paying tribute to the party during her election speech for Castlereagh East.

“This means the DUP has now doubled their number of women,” she said.

Local MLA Emma Little-Pengelly said she was “so proud of the incredible performance” of all DUP candidates across Lagan Valley, Lisburn and Castlereagh and beyond.

The strong showing of Alliance was another of the headline stories from Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Starting strong with the election of the youthful Kurtis Dickson and Aaron McIntyre, Alliance made big gains here, with its 13 seats up from nine in 2019.

Mr McIntyre paid tribute to his family following his win, saying he wanted to sent thanks “to my wife, who sadly couldn’t be here tonight because she’s probably in a theatre somewhere delivering a baby.”

The UUP were slightly muted having secured only six seats, while the SDLP elected two and the TUV and Greens didn't gain a single seat on the council.

Other notable moments included DUP Alderman David Drysdale in Castlereagh East losing his seat, while Sharon Skillen, a former DUP policy officer, retained hers.

It was the latter two’s area which closed out the night, with Castlereagh East struggling to find its stride in results as night turned into morning.

The area finally ended Lisburn and Castlereagh Council’s 2023 count by electing John Laverty for the DUP and Hazel Legge for the UUP.

For Sinn Fein, it was celebrating four seats on the council.

Gary McCleave retained his Killultagh seat with almost 2,000 first-preference votes on Friday and was followed by Paul Burke in Lisburn North, who became the party’s first councillor elected in the area. Ryan Carlin and Daniel Bassett followed later in Castlereagh South.

Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald, vice-president Michelle O’Neill and North Belfast MP John Finucane made a stop-off at the council centre.

Ms McDonald said: “Everyone has worked very hard. I know from talking to our teams, the politics was local but also much bigger at the same time. It’s clear people have came out in big numbers and said very clearly that they want politics to work for everyone and that we need government back up and running.

“It’s a great day for us and significant for Sinn Fein, I am so pleased for everyone from the canvassers to all the candidates and their families. This is a mandate for progress and change, and for good government.

Mr McCleave said that “people wanted to send a clear signal”.

“People want politics to work for all, and they want people back to work — mainly the DUP. Workers and families are suffering across the north, and Sinn Fein is ready to go back in tomorrow to help.”

Mr McCleave said the party’s campaign message resonated in that they wanted to show they “could work for all” across the council area.

“I would hope we can build on this,” he added.

One of the most shocking moments came when the current mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh — the DUP’s Scott Carson — lost his seat in Lisburn North.

The loss became clear ahead of the formal announcement after independent candidate Gary Hynds was seen being hugged and congratulated.

The DUP man fell short of the quota, with Mr Hynds taking the sixth and final spot in the district electoral area after a close run off between the two.

Mr Hynds, who was previously a representative for the Northern Ireland Conservatives, said: “I feel absolutely amazing.

“I am beyond grateful to every single person who came out and voted for me. I’ve said to people throughout this election I did it because I care, and the support has been incredible. It’s been such hard work.”

Mr Hynds said he had canvassed over “5,000 doors” during the campaign hoping to gain those important votes ahead of Friday.