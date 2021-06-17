Live updates: DUP meltdown as Poots defies rebellion to nominate Paul Givan as First Minister

Stormont collapse avoidedSenior DUP figures threaten revoltScroll down for live updates

DUP leader Edwin Poots is facing a major crisis in his party after he defied a party rebellion to nominate Paul Givan for first minister.

Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill were installed as Northern Ireland's First and deputy First Ministers just after noon on Thursday.

However, before the Assembly met, splits within the DUP had already appeared with those loyal to Poots and his senior party figures expressing concern in an email leaked to the press.

It is understood Mr Poots and Paul Givan walked out midway through a party meeting and during a speech by Sammy Wilson. The meeting then concluded with the majority of MLAs and MPs voting against the party nominating a replacement for Arlene Foster.

It is thought only three MLAs and MP Ian Paisley backed the leader with the vote finishing 24-4 against. Sources described the meeting "as a shambles" fraught with "heated exchanges" and "total bedlam".

Political analysts have said Edwin Poots is facing catastrophe which could spell the end of his leadership.

MP Sammy Wilson said the terms of the deal brokered between Sinn Fein, the government and his party - which would see Irish legislation put through Westminster in the autumn if Stormont had not acted - was "totally unacceptable".

He told the BBC: "The feeling of the party were very clear, this wasn't a marginal vote it was a very clear view that was expressed. We should not be facilitating the undermining of the Assembly and democracy in Northern Ireland.

"The views that were expressed at that meeting were very clear and there shouldn't have been a nomination this morning."

Asked if he had confidence in Edwin Poots as DUP leader, the MP did not specifically say yes.

Arlene Foster later tweeted about her "lovely lunch".

"It’s great hospitality is open again- Hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon. #ProudofNI," she said.

Here's how the day unfolded: