Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed as NI Secretary - as it happened

Chris Heaton-Harris has been announced as the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland as Prime Minister Liz Truss named her new Cabinet after making her first speech as PM outside 10 Downing Street.

Mr Heaton-Harris moves from his role as Chief Whip, replaced by Wendy Morton.

As expected, Kwasi Kwarteng is the new Chancellor of the Exchequer while Therese Coffey was the first appointment to the new Cabinet, named Health Secretary and deputy Prime Minister.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has been appointed Secretary of State for Justice.

Suella Braverman is the new Home Secretary and James Cleverly has been appointed Foreign Secretary.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and there are roles as well for former party leadership contenders; Penny Mordaunt has been appointed Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons while Kemi Badenoch is Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade. Tom Tugendhat gets his first Government job, attending Cabinet as a security minister.

Nadhim Zahawi has been handed the roles of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Minister for Equalities.