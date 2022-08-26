Liz Truss could suspend NI Protocol within ten days of becoming PM, government sources brief

Liz Truss is not opposed to further talks with the EU but may seek to take unilateral action within ten days, according to reports.

The Northern Ireland Protocol could be suspended within days if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, according to government sources.

Reported in both The Times and FT, the Foreign Secretary’s camp is briefing that she will trigger Article 16 of the protocol before current easing arrangements for checks on goods expire on September 15.

The move – which would ignite a renewed row with the European Union over the post-Brexit arrangements – has been reported despite Ms Truss being the main architect of legislation to override the protocol currently progressing through Westminster.

Despite the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill making its way through the House of Lords, the sources say the favoured candidate for the leadership contest would want to act before grace periods on checks expire.

According to The Times, Ms Truss is not opposed to further talks with the trading-bloc but may seek to take unilateral action within ten days.

“While there are serious problems with the Northern Ireland protocol which need fixing, hence the introduction of the NI protocol bill, we have always been clear that our preference is for a negotiated solution,” the source close to her added.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is an arrangement governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit. Negotiated between the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, it was how both sides overcame the main log-jam in the Brexit divorce talks – the Irish land border.

However, unionists here are strongly opposed to the agreement and the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not return to the institutions at Stormont until legislation to override it has progressed fully through Westminster.

Under Article 16 of the agreement, any party to the Brexit trade deal can trigger unilateral action to suspend the protocol in the event it causes “serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties” or a “diversion of trade”, with the DUP’s boycott satisfying this criteria according to government sources.

The Foreign Secretary has been more heavily involved than most in Northern Ireland affairs in recent months, with the protocol and the row with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements dominating much of her political thinking.

Ms Truss has been primarily responsible for pushing the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill through the House of Commons, with the legislation aimed at overriding parts of the international agreement.

She is currently the favourite to become Prime Minister ahead of fellow leadership contender Rishi Sunak, with the decision set to be announced on September 5.

Ahead of the legislation in January, Ms Truss told the Belfast Telegraph she was determined to “protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland”.

Last month the European Union launched fresh legal action against the UK claiming there has been an unwillingness to take part in “meaningful discussion” over the protocol since February.