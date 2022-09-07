Liz Truss ‘determined’ to repair damage between NI communities as she clashes with SDLP leader Colum Eastwood at first PMQs

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss has claimed she is “determined” to repair damage between the communities in Northern Ireland, during her first PMQs.

During the session on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Truss faced the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who demanded she outline whether she was "on the side of the DUP or of struggling people in Northern Ireland".

In his question to Ms Truss, Mr Eastwood said: “The PM should know by now many people in the north of Ireland are starving and freezing in their homes.

“We need a tailored solution for Northern Ireland, but that is much harder to achieve because the DUP are refusing to form a government at Stormont.

“The new Prime Minister has a choice to make, she can either be on the side of the DUP or on struggling people in Northern Ireland. Whose side is she on?”

In response, Ms Truss replied: “I want to work with all of the parties in Northern Ireland to get the Executive and Assembly back up and running so we can collectively deliver for the people of Northern Ireland.

“But to do that we do need to fix the issues of the Northern Ireland Protocol which has damaged the balance between the communities in Northern Ireland.

“I am determined to get on in doing that and I am determined to work with all parties to find that resolution.”

Former Northern Ireland secretary Shailesh Vara asked her to confirm she will press ahead with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill if negotiations with the European bloc are not "forthcoming".

Mr Vara said: "It is the standard practice of the European Union that when they can't get their way in negotiations with the UK, they play for time and wait for a new leader, who they hope will have a different view to their predecessor.

"For the sake of clarity, will my right honourable friend confirm that it is the UK's preferred option to have a negotiated settlement as far as the Northern Ireland Protocol is concerned. But if that is not forthcoming, then we will proceed with the Protocol Bill that is currently going through Parliament?"

The Prime Minister replied: "My preference is for a negotiated solution, but it does have to deliver all of the things we set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

"And what we cannot allow is for this situation to drift because my number one priority is protecting the supremacy of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement."

Earlier during Northern Ireland Questions, the new Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed he was seeking a negotiated settlement with the EU over the protocol issue but confirmed he was willing to use legislation if required.

Meanwhile, the Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the new PM needs to “act now before it’s too late” for businesses who are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking during a visit to Dungannon, Mr Murphy said: “The unpredictable, crippling energy bills facing our small businesses are not sustainable.

"For months I have been calling on the British Government to intervene to support businesses and their workers. Liz Truss must act now before it’s too late for more businesses. The Westminster Government must step up and urgently deliver support which makes a real difference.

“The message from businesses is clear. They want meaningful measures to be taken. For a start, action should be taken immediately to reduce VAT and duties on fuel and energy bills.

"The reduced VAT for the hospitality sector must also be reinstated to assist these businesses, which were so adversely impacted by the pandemic. Given the ever deepening crisis, more will need to be done to tackle the scale of energy bills expected over the winter months.

“It is essential that any package of measures put in place is delivered quickly to support our businesses and protect the jobs of those they employ.”