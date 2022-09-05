Liz Truss gets new Cathedral Quarter mural after winning Tory leadership race

Artist Ciaran Gallagher pictured as the new painting on Hill Street centred around the battle for Number 10 between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Credit: Stephen Hamilton)

Members of the public pictured as the new painting on Hill Street centred around the battle for Number 10 between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Credit: Stephen Hamilton)

The updated mural painted by local artist Ciaran Gallagher and commissioned by publican Willie Jack. Pic: Stephen Hamilton

A mural in the Cathedral Quarter has been updated to reflect Liz Truss’s win in the Conservative leadership contest.

The mural was painted by local artist Ciaran Gallagher and commissioned by publican Willie Jack. The original artwork depicted the two Tory leadership candidates in a boxing ring, preparing for a brawl.

It now depicts Truss with her arm raised in victory, while Sunak is on the floor with a bloody nose.

Mr Jack, who owns a number of bars including The Duke of York, said: “We decided to put our own Belfast twist on the original with the two blue corners.”

Truss’s corner is now marked undecided, while Sunak’s reads Leave — a reference to their positions on Brexit.

“And then we decided, we’d introduce more characters,” Mr Jack continued. The new mural features Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson as referees. Larry the cat now sits outside Number 10 Downing Street, which separates the two candidates.

“We were thinking of doing one of the Colosseum,” Mr Jack added, “but we thought it was a bit gory for Belfast”.

A depiction of the new Prime Minister in Queen Boudicca-inspired chariot was another option, but “we decided to keep it to the boxing.”

Overall, the artwork has been well-received.

“It’s always good. We promote the province, and we promote Belfast as often as we can. It certainly seems to have been popular with the tourists,” said Mr Jack.

The original piece was commissioned to coincide with the candidates’ visit to Northern Ireland for the Belfast leg of the Tory leadership hustings.

However, the mural hasn’t been popular with everyone. It has been spat on and vandalised with lipstick. Finally, “on Saturday morning, someone actually decided to poke out Liz Truss’s eye,” said Mr Jack.

Mr Jack said that this time, “I think Ciaran’s put on a bit more heavy yacht varnish. It’ll be harder to graffiti on — and if it goes on, we’ll take it off and we’ll paint over it.”

Mr Jack concluded: “Belfast is very good for murals — and humour.”

When Mr Gallagher was asked what the next mural would be he said: “Who knows? In two weeks, we could be doing the whole thing again for somebody else.”