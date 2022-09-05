Liz Truss given conflicting demands by NI party leaders as Stormont and protocol high on the agenda

Liz Truss faced a barrage of conflicting demands from political parties here in the hours after her election as the new leader of the Conservative Party.

With the fate of Stormont seemingly dependent on issues around the Brexit protocol being addressed, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had already requested a meeting with her.

“To address the cost-of-living crisis in Northern Ireland, the Government must replace the Northern Ireland Protocol with arrangements which restore our place in the United Kingdom,” he said.

Mr Donaldson said Ms Truss was correct as Foreign Secretary to table the Protocol Bill last June, which is currently progressing through the House of Lords.

“It would help Northern Ireland and the entire United Kingdom if the NI Protocol Bill can be moved forward as expeditiously as possible so ministers in the Treasury can use their substantial firepower to help all parts of the United Kingdom in this cost-of-living crisis,” he added.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

However, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said the new Tory leader needed to stop “pandering to the DUP” and prioritise restoring the power-sharing institutions, which haven’t fully functioned since May’s Assembly election saw her party emerge as the largest at Stormont.

The First Minister-in-waiting urged her not to trigger Article 16, which would suspend the protocol, but instead engage with Brussels and Dublin to resolve the issues with the Irish Sea border.

“What we need to see now is a change of tack, a change of policy, a change of approach,” she insisted.

“Even at this late stage Liz Truss has an opportunity when she comes in to her new post to actually work with the EU, work with the Irish Government, find ways to reset relationships and find ways to make the protocol work, because we all know there are solutions there that are on the table.”

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill

Alliance leader Naomi Long said there will be concerns about Ms Truss becoming Prime Minister given her track record.

“Certainly, her comments during the leadership campaign do not inspire confidence, nor does her pursuit of the Protocol Bill,” she said.

“If she follows through on a hard-right agenda, her legacy could be damage to the economy, public services, rights and equality, and good governance.

“However, being new to the role, she has a window of opportunity to put her stamp on the position.

“As such, she can make a positive impact on Northern Ireland by engaging in sensible discussions with the EU around the protocol, and pursuing reforms to the Assembly and Executive in order to secure their return and future-proof both.

“That requires constructive leadership from Ms Truss.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie urged Ms Truss to “repair” the relationships between the UK and Ireland, and across Europe, by finding a “negotiated solution” to the Irish Sea border impasse, insisting that her Protocol Bill would not resolve the issues.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the next Prime Minister had the “unenviable task of seeking to repair the immense damage” done to public confidence in politics and public service following Boris Johnson’s term in Downing Street.

“Liz Truss must act immediately to address the cost-of-living crisis by freezing energy bills and introducing new direct support schemes for those with oil central heating or prepay meters,” he said.

“This should be funded through an extension of windfall taxes on energy companies making obscene and immoral profits as a result of this crisis.”