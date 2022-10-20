Liz Truss has 12 hours to save her job, says Chair of Northern Ireland Affairs Committee

The chair of the NI Affairs Committee Simon Hoare has claimed Prime Minister Liz Truss has just 12 hours to save her job and said the next few days are “crunch days”.

Ms Truss is battling to contain the fallout from a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership which saw a Cabinet minister resign and an open revolt in the Commons.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Tory MP and prominent critic of the Prime Minister was unable to say whether the country has a functioning Government.

"I think it has a Government that wants to function," he told BBC Radio 4, but added that the party is engaged in daily "hand-to-hand fighting".

Asked if Ms Truss is "up to the job", he said: "I think she could be. I think it's... one can't say hand on heart today that there is a... if this was a career review, an employer sitting in front of a person looking at performance and outcomes etc, then the score sheet isn't looking very good.

"But I'm a glass-half-full sort of person. Can the ship be turned around? Yes. But I think there's about 12 hours to do it.

"I think today and tomorrow are crunch days."

He also said that he doesn’t think anybody has “known a more febrile time" and said Tory MPs are feeling "anger, it's despair, it is sadness" at the current No 10 operation.

The events of Wednesday saw Suella Braverman lash out at Ms Truss's "tumultuous" premiership as she resigned and accused the Government of "breaking key pledges" including on immigration policy.

Her departure, coming just five days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sacking as chancellor, means the Prime Minister has lost two people from the four great offices of state within her first six weeks in No 10, with all eyes on whether other Cabinet ministers could follow suit.

The exodus appeared to continue with speculation that Chief Whip Wendy Morton and her deputy, Craig Whittaker, had resigned in fury at the handling of a vote on a Labour motion over fracking.

Simon Hoare. Credit: Chris McAndrew / UK Parliament

At 9.49pm - more than two hours after the vote - No 10 issued a statement saying both remained in post.

In an extraordinary further update at 1.33am, Downing Street said the Prime Minister has "full confidence" in both of them.

It came after climate minister Graham Stuart told the Commons minutes before the vote that "quite clearly this is not a confidence vote", despite Mr Whittaker earlier issuing a "100% hard" three-line whip, meaning any Tory MP who rebelled could be thrown out of the parliamentary party.

No 10 later said Mr Stuart had been "mistakenly" told by Downing Street to say the vote should not be treated as a confidence motion, and that Conservative MPs were "fully aware" it was subject to a three-line whip.

A spokesman said the whips would be speaking to the Tories who failed to support the Government, and those without a "reasonable excuse" would face "proportionate disciplinary action" - although that does not necessarily mean whey would have the whip removed.

The confusion led to ugly scenes at Westminster, with Cabinet ministers Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg among a group of senior Tories accused of pressuring colleagues to go into the "no" lobby, with Labour former minister Chris Bryant saying some MPs were "physically manhandled into another lobby and being bullied".

Business Secretary Mr Rees-Mogg insisted he had seen no evidence of anyone being manhandled, but senior Tory MP Sir Charles Walker said what took place was "inexcusable" and "a pitiful reflection on the Conservative Parliamentary Party".

Labour's fracking ban motion was defeated by 230 votes to 326, with the division list showing around 40 Conservative MPs did not vote, although many of them would have had permission to be absent.