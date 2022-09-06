Liz Truss makes three promises in first speech as PM but no mention of Northern Ireland or protocol

Liz Truss has promised to deliver in her first speech as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but made no mention of Northern Ireland or the protocol.

Speaking on the steps of Number 10 just hours after officially being asked by the Queen to form a new government, the former Foreign Secretary made three pledges to the nation.

The first was to cut taxes and lead business reform – prioritising growth and investment – to “get Britain working again”.

Secondly, she vowed to combat the spiralling energy crisis.

“I will take action this week,” she said.

And thirdly she promised to rebuild the health service and make sure people can get doctor and hospital appointments.

“We will put our health service on a firm footing,” Ms Truss said.

She concluded her short speech and said: “Together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and become the brilliant modern Britain I know we can be”.

Ms Truss beat Rishi Sunak in a Tory leadership contest and was confirmed as the new party leader on Monday and will now be preparing to announce a new cabinet.

Whilst she avoided talking about the Protocol in her maiden speech, Ms Truss praised Boris Johnson for “delivering Brexit” and the rolling out the Covid19 vaccine programme.

"History will see him as a hugely consequential Prime Minister,” she insisted.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson wasted no time in congratulating the new leader as he made clear what his party expects from her.

“We have already requested an early meeting with the new Prime Minister to address the challenges in Northern Ireland both with the Protocol and our approach to energy and food security,” he said.

“The energy and food security of the United Kingdom will require an immediate and robust response from the new Prime Minister.

“Yet both areas are heavily restricted under the Protocol.”

Meanwhile Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill called on the new leader to “urgently end British government inaction on the cost of living crisis”.

“Workers, families and small businesses are struggling with extortionate bills,” she added.

“The British government must act now to cut bills and put an end to energy companies ripping people off.”

Breaking with tradition, Ms Truss made her way to Balmoral earlier today - where the Queen (96) is spending the summer – for the kissing of hands ceremony.

The pair were photographed in front of an ornate fireplace in the drawing room - officials did not want the Monarch to travel to London due to ongoing intermittent mobility issues.

Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson travelled to Scotland separately to officially resign after giving his last speech as PM to a packed Downing Street – he promised to "get behind Liz Truss every step of the way" and told the Conservative Party that "it is time to get behind" his successor.

However, Mr Johnson also hinted at a possible political comeback.

He compared himself to the Roman statesman Cincinnatus who is said to have stepped down and returned to his farm before becoming leader again years later.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is among those who have wished the new PM well saying he was "committed to a strong and deep relationship between our countries, and to working in an open and constructive way".