Liz Truss planning ‘charm offensive’ with US administration to ease concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss is planning to engage with the US administration to ease concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol if she becomes Prime Minister.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Ms Truss will launch a “charm offensive” with senior figures in the White House in a bid to ease concerns over her legislation which plans to override key aspects of the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

There is currently disquiet in Washington about the UK’s actions with sources close to President Biden earlier this year having said he has urged continuing dialogue between the UK and EU.

According to the newspaper, if Ms Truss wins the race to become leader her first call to a world leader will be Ukraine’s Volodymr Zelensky but Joe Biden will be one of the next.

A source close to the Foreign Secretary said: “The US relationship is one of the most important for security, economic and cultural reasons.”

However, a former senior British diplomat told the Daily Telegraph: “The thing that is loaded against her and is going to be difficult for her is what she has said on the Northern Ireland Protocol, especially if she now implements it.

“That’s going to be difficult with the Biden administration, and I imagine in their first phone call Biden will say: ‘Don’t do it. Try and do a deal with the EU.’”

The Northern Ireland Protocol is an arrangement governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit. Negotiated between the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, it was how both sides overcame the main log-jam in the Brexit divorce talks – the Irish land border.

The Foreign Secretary has been more heavily involved than most in Northern Ireland affairs in recent months, with the protocol and the row with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements dominating much of her political thinking.

Ms Truss has been primarily responsible for pushing the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill through the House of Commons, with the legislation aimed at overriding parts of the international agreement.

She is currently the favourite to become Prime Minister ahead of fellow leadership contender Rishi Sunak, with the decision set to be announced on September 5.

Earlier this year, a White House spokesperson said the UK should continue engaging with the EU on a “pragmatic” solution to the row.

In response to the idea Ms Truss would continue with her action to override the protocol, a White House insider told the newspaper it was “concerning”.

“For personal reasons, he [Mr Biden] is very focused on the border between the Republic and Northern Ireland. But also for geopolitical reasons he does not want a situation in which the UK and EU create a diversion and damage at a time when we can least afford it,” they said.

“The policy being proposed by Liz Truss is a concerning one for folks here in Washington.”