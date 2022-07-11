Liz Truss vows to ‘fix problems’ with NI Protocol in campaign for PM video announcement

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has thrown her hat into the Conservative Leader and PM race, vowing to "fix the problems" with the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has vowed to “fix problems” with the Northern Ireland Protocol in her campaign for Prime Minister announcement.

Truss made the declaration in the first video revealed as part of her ‘Liz for Leader’ campaign which sees her face off with other Conservative Party MPs for Boris Johnson’s job.

“As Prime Minister, I will continue to deliver on the opportunities of Brexit...I’m tackling the impasse in Northern Ireland through the Protocol Bill that will fix the problems and restore the primacy of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.” says Truss, in her slickly edited video, which accompanied her official announcement for the PM job in The Daily Telegraph.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is an arrangement governing trade across the Irish Sea post-Brexit. Negotiated between the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, it was how both sides overcame the main log-jam in the Brexit divorce talks – the Irish land border.

Last month, the Foreign Secretary set out her plans combat issues with the Protocol in the Financial Times in which she described the Northern Ireland Protocol as “undermining the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the foundation of peace and political stability” and how it was the duty of the duty of “(the) government, as co-signatory and co-guarantor of the agreement, but also as the sovereign government in Northern Ireland, to act.”

Ms Truss also previously told Radio 4’s The Today Programme, “The majority of people in Northern Ireland believe that the protocol needs to change."

These comments were later disputed, as Queen’s University published data in February which stated “half (50%) currently see the Protocol as the appropriate means for managing the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland and as overall ‘a good thing for Northern Ireland’; 40% respondents are of the opposite view.”

The ‘Liz for Leader’ campaign is now just one of eleven launched bids for leader of Conservative Party and Prime Minister, following Boris Johnson’s announcement he plans to step down in the autumn after a number of his closet cabinet ministers resigned.

Liz Truss will be competing against Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman and Jeremy Hunt. Home Secretary Priti Patel is also said to be considering a run for the role.