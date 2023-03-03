Lockhart calls for apologies from Michelle O’Neill and Naomi Long over NI Protocol

A DUP MP has said it is “high time” Michelle O’Neill and Naomi Long apologised for their “rigorous implementation” calls.

Carla Lockhart accused both leaders of getting it wrong.

The Upper Bann MP cited how, in September 2020, Ms O’Neill and Ms Long travelled to Dublin and stood alongside the Dublin government calling for the ‘rigorous implementation’ of the NI Protocol.

“When we were trying to get a better deal for Northern Ireland, they were focused on making a bad deal worse,” she said.

“One can only draw the conclusion that they were so focused on pleasing the EU that they lost sight of the fact that it was Northern Ireland interests they should have been fighting for. Their anti-unionist politics was clouding their vision.

“It is high time both leaders accepted they got it wrong and apologised for their pro-protocol campaign," she continued.

“Brussels and London now accept the protocol is flawed but only because of DUP tenacity in standing up and fighting for Northern Ireland.”

A Sinn Féin spokesperson responded: “Carla Lockhart and her DUP colleagues should focus on getting back to work in the Executive with the rest of us. People on waiting lists cannot wait. Families facing a cost-of-living crisis cannot wait. Our health service and our health workers cannot wait.

“The negotiations are now over, the deal is done. It’s time to get down to business to deliver for the people without any more delays.

“We have a huge economic advantage that can strengthen our economy and create good jobs and that is what local businesses are eager to see happen.

“The visit by leaders to the US on St. Patrick’s Week is a major opportunity to showcase that and promote our economic potential to investors on the world stage. It cannot be missed.”

The Alliance Party has also been contacted for further comment.

Ms Lockhart was echoing comments made by her party colleague Gregory Campbell earlier this week.

He had called on what he dubbed the “rigorous implementer” parties to “accept they were wrong in refusing to recognise the flaws of the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party will study text of the new UK-EU agreement – the Windsor Framework – carefully, but won’t be rushed into any ‘hasty decision’.

The DUP has further distanced itself from comments made by Ian Paisley in which he rejected the Windsor Framework deal.

On Wednesday a paper was published by the Centre for the Union ‘think tank’ recommending unionists do not support the Windsor Framework until certain amendments are made.

Mr Paisley penned a foreword to the paper, which concludes further concessions must be “bolted onto” the agreement, adding that it will be for unionists to determine what those concessions should be.

The DUP has stressed Mr Paisley was not speaking for the party in this regard.