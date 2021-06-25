London and Dublin will work together to find way forward on legacy issues, says Brandon Lewis

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has pledged that London and Dublin will work together to find a way forward on legacy issues in Northern Ireland.

Speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference, Mr Lewis said: "When we think about the legacy of the past, it is a hugely complex and sensitive issue. The people of Northern Ireland and beyond went through some tragic circumstances and abhorrent experiences through the Troubles.

"We've got to work together to do everything we can to help Northern Ireland move forward and find a way to move on in dealing with issues around legacy.”

Mr Lewis said that the principles of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement should be built on and developed. “Over the last seven years there are lessons to learn around what we can do and how we can do that. I think it is a very positive step.

“I'm delighted we've been able to agree to start those intensive discussions over the next few weeks, starting very, very quickly with the parties in Northern Ireland and with the stakeholders and victims' groups and civic society more widely to find a way forward that can really deliver for people."

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Conveney said legacy was the “most substantive decision of the day” at the meeting in Dublin yesterday. He acknowledged concern among some that the Stormont House Agreement structures on dealing with the past were "not as comprehensive as needed".

TUV leader Jim Allister said the comments by Mr Lewis and Mr Coveney would worry many victims.

"The fundamental flaw at the heart of Stormont House was that it accepted as a core principle the perverse definition of victim which equates the innocent victim with the terrorist blown up by his own bomb,” he said.

“In spite of the language of wanting to deliver for victims all these proposals are seriously flawed and offer nothing to innocent victims. Frankly, the proposals are designed to assist Republicans in their efforts to rewrite history.

"The Government had planned to process its own legislation before the summer, but now, it seems, that has been abandoned in favour of reverting to the useless Stormont House plans – another sop to Sinn Fein.

"Legacy will be a key test of the Donaldson leadership of the DUP. It is imperative they hold the line and seek to recover some of the ground lost in concessions during earlier negotiations.”