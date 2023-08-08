London ‘reluctant’ to co-operate with Dublin to restore Stormont

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that London’s “reluctance” to work with Dublin is hindering the prospect of getting Stormont back up and running.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mr Varadkar said that if a solution to the political impasse is not found soon, it could be after the next Westminster elections before power-sharing is restored.

Former Stormont First Minister Paul Given resigned back in February of last year, with ministers remaining in place in shadow form until October 27.

The DUP have since refused to get back around the Executive table until the party’s concerns over post-Brexit arrangements are addressed.

Earlier this year the Windsor Framework was agreed to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, which essentially put a trade border down the Irish Sea.

Taking effect from October, the Windsor Framework will establish a green/red land system for managing the flow of goods at Northern Ireland ports.

Mr Varadkar called on Westminster to ensure the British and Irish Governments can “work hand-in-glove and apply both pressure and support… in a co-ordinated way”, saying a closer partnership is “crucial” to restoring the Stormont institutions.

“But there has been a reluctance, I suppose, in Downing Street, to go down that route,” he said.

The Taoiseach is due to meet the Stormont parties in Belfast this week. He said his talks to date with the UK Government and NI parties have led him to hope the institutions could be restored this autumn, but conceded: “It is more hope than expectation at this stage, to be frank.”

“If we don’t seize this window of opportunity in the next couple of months, talk will turn both in Belfast and in London to the next Westminster elections and it might be after that before we can get things going again.”

Mr Varadkar said both governments, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, need to work together to restore Stormont power-sharing.

“The Good Friday Agreement functions when Dublin and London have a common strategy and work hand-in-glove and apply both pressure and support to the five parties in a co-ordinated way. And that’s been absent now for a long time, unfortunately,” he said.

Last month a House of Lords subcommittee published a report which found that the Windsor Framework is an improvement on the Northern Ireland Protocol, but problems still remain.

Lord Dodds, the DUP leader in the House of Lords, has said the framework “utterly fails” the DUP’s seven tests to restore power-sharing.

Lord Nigel Dodds

These tests include avoiding any diversion of trade and no checks on goods moving from NI to GB and vice-versa.

"The [Lords] report points out there are still many unresolved and outstanding problems that have not been settled by the Windsor Framework,” Lord Dodds said.

“It looks through the hype and spin around the government narrative on the Windsor Framework and objectively analyses the truth behind the propaganda.

“It is clear that the Windsor Framework utterly fails the seven tests set by the DUP. It represents the embedding of the Irish Sea border to a greater extent than anything we have seen thus far.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office said: "The UK and Irish Governments have long agreed to co-operation in line with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, including through the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

"The UK Government firmly believes that the three stranded approach set out in the Agreement offers the best route to securing the timely restoration of the NI institutions, and our commitment to it remains unchanged."