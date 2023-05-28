Lord Alderdice: NI moving towards de facto joint authority if Stormont not restored

The first Stormont Speaker has said that Northern Ireland is moving towards de facto joint authority in the absence of the Assembly.

Lord Alderdice (68), who led the Alliance Party from 1987 to 1998, also said that the recent council election “may be judged by history to be one of the most consequential in the history of Northern Ireland”.

However, the Ballymena-born Liberal Democrat peer did not hold out much hope for the future of unionism, and said he had observed “profound change in attitudes in England” since he first joined the House of Lords in 1996.

“There is now no emotional attachment to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Commentators on UK affairs regularly speak about the UK without any thought of, or reference to, the Northern Ireland component.

“The BBC’s John Simpson recently remarked that the Union was now secure because of the implosion of the Scottish National Party. The security of the Union with regard to Northern Ireland did not seem to enter his calculus.”

Over the weekend, former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster suggested the DUP could enter a coalition with Labour if the next election delivers a hung parliament.

But Lord Alderdice questioned whether this would boost unionist fortunes.

“Britain as a whole is already emotionally detached from Northern Ireland and if unionists think that this situation would be improved from their point of view by the election of a Labour Government, they are much mistaken,” he wrote.

“An old Northern Ireland saying comes to mind – It’s all over bar the shoutin’.”

Writing in his personal blog, Lord Alderdice adde that, “in the absence of the Northern Ireland Assembly, the inevitable trajectory is towards de facto joint authority”.

“Recent political developments and the results of this election suggest that the pace of that trajectory has quickened markedly and even if there is a return to the Assembly, the ultimate outcome is neither in doubt nor perhaps will even be as much delayed as might have been imagined some years ago.”

He also noted that with the ongoing suspension of Stormont, the only part of the Good Friday Agreement still in operation was Strand 3 - the East-West relationship — governed by the British-Irish Inter-Governmental Conference.

“This means increased London-Dublin cooperation, and that does not require any legislative change; it just requires the political will to deepen it,” he stated.

“The unionists will never be represented in the BIIGC, but after a future election in the South, perhaps even after the next election, Sinn Fein will be the Irish Government partner with the British Government.”

Turning to the DUP’s election performance, he noted how Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had seen off his unionist rivals and “claimed this as a victory”.

“However, the position on the key issue of ‘the Union’ is disastrous for him and his supporters and from his comments one might be forgiven for thinking that he has not quite realised how catastrophic it is,” he wrote.

Noting that the unionist parties took 19,000 fewer votes than the nationalist parties, he said it was clear that while the Alliance Party’s policy position remains pro-Union, but not unionist, “many post-Brexit Alliance voters are now moving closer to the position of the SDLP, if not SF, than that of the unionists”.

“There is a demographic shift that is proceeding irreversibly and this only increases as we go down the age profile,” he wrote.

“Unionist talk post-election has been all about getting the unionists together, but it is now too late for that. They no longer have the numbers, as Sam McBride pointed out in a Belfast Telegraph column.”

The former East Belfast MLA said the Good Friday Agreement “was the last best hope for unionists, and they failed to build on it”.

“They did not grasp that it was they, not Sinn Fein, who needed the Northern Ireland Assembly to work and for that to happen they needed to treat nationalists, as well as others, and even sometimes each other, more fairly and with more respect,” he wrote.

“They now call for ‘respect’ from Republicans, but they provided little example of that when they were the dominant political force, even after the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”