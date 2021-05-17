Lord Caine: Unionism must come together as UK is ‘under threat’

A former special adviser to six Northern Ireland Secretaries has called on unionists not to turn against each other at a time when the United Kingdom is under "sustained attack and threat".

Conservative peer Lord Caine was speaking following the Queen's speech, with both main unionist parties in the process of changing leaders.

Commenting on a second potential Scottish independence referendum, Lord Caine noted that, as such a vote would require a "50 plus one" to pass, last time round there were border areas who voted heavily in favour of remaining in the UK. He questioned what the prospect is of such areas demanding a special provision, with one option being for them to stay within the union.

He put out the question in light of the centenary of Northern Ireland this year, highlighting that a special provision was made in the Government of Ireland Act 1920 for the six counties of what is now Northern Ireland.

"In the past, I have expressed the hope that the centenary might also provide the catalyst for a debate within unionism about how the union could survive, prosper and be strengthened for at least the next 100 years," he said.

"Little could I have predicted that the centenary would actually take place against a backdrop of the resignations of not one but both leaders of the two main unionist parties in Northern Ireland - two people whom I know from personal experience to be individuals of great conviction and integrity."

Lord Caine added that much has changed since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, however he feels a border poll, if called now, would return a majority in favour of staying in the UK.

"In the long term, the union will not be secured by unionism turning in on itself, retreating into history or singing the same old songs, whatever short-term comfort that might bring to some," he said.

"The surest foundation for the future of the union and Northern Ireland’s place within it has to be an open, inclusive and tolerant unionism that understands, is comfortable with and embraces the values of the modern world.

"It has to be a 21st century unionism, with a narrative that speaks to people outside its core base and whose mission is to build a more stable, prosperous and secure Northern Ireland that everyone, irrespective of their background or ultimate political aspiration, can be proud to call home - a Northern Ireland based on a shared and united future rather than a divided past."