Lord Dodds: DUP will continue north south 'boycott' until NI Protocol is addressed

Lord Dodds has said the DUP will continue their refusal to engage with north-south bodies if it "implements or reinforces" the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol.

The deputy leader reiterated his party's position on the matter on Sunday after SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said an North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) transport meeting could not go ahead on Friday due to no unionist minister having been nominated.

Ms Mallon said she was "shocked" the meeting did not go ahead, insisting there is an onus on the DUP "to be open and honest" with the public about its position on NSMC meetings.

Lord Dodds said: "I can't comment on the specific details why a minister wasn't available other than the junior minister who was due to go was not available, and the agenda hadn't been agreed, something which was known before the meeting was purported to take place

"Our position on the north-south issue is clear. We set it out in a five-point plan, which was designed to deal with the disruption and delay in relation to strand one and strand three [of the Good Friday Agreement] issue, east-west issues which haven't been mentioned so far.

"We won't be anything on north-south bodies which implements or reinforces the NI protocol, which does so much damage to everyone in Northern Ireland, consumers and businesses alike.

"Our position is very open. As far as normal business, like Covid, other issues to the benefit of Northern Ireland, of course we'll engage. That has always been our approach."

When it was put it to Lord Dodds that two NSMC meetings the DUP had failed to engage with had been about transport and languages, and not the protocol, it was effectively a "boycott in all but name", the senior DUP member insisted the party was adhering to its "five-point plan".

In February, the DUP unveiled its plan after warning that north-south relationships will be “impacted” by their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol governing post-Brexit arrangements.

The party also pledged to oppose all protocol-related measures in the Assembly.

"There are many meetings at which people are not available, the agenda needs to be agreed and the minister [Mallon] knew that well before Friday," he said.

"The fact of the matter is that we set out our position very clearly, in relation to the protocol issue, and on other areas of matters of co-operation on common sense, then that will proceed," he stressed.

One accompanying minister from the opposing political view must attend NSMC meetings to allow them to proceed.

Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance had been critical of the failure of Friday's meeting to take place. First Minister and DUP leader Arlene Foster later claimed the meeting did not happen due to a timing issue and insisted it would take place in the future.

Ms Mallon insisted that the DUP are legally obligated to engage with north-south bodies under the Good Friday Agreement, insisting the meeting's agenda had been "cleared" by herself, her Republic's counterpart and the deputy First Minister, adding: "The First Minister is the only person not to clear the papers".

"I have as yet to get a single reason why there was any concern or difficulty with the papers to be tabled or discussed or decided upon the meeting," she said.

Lord Dodds denied what happened was a "stunt", insisting meetings, including those with the government, are "chopped and changed" all the time.

Ms Mallon said: "The Good Friday Agreement must be upheld in all its parts. The DUP can't dictate which parts are upheld and which parts are not, but I would ask the DUP to seriously consider their tactics in this.

"And I think it is deeply regrettable that [TUV leader] Jim Allister is the piper calling the DUP's tune."

Another scheduled NSMC sectoral meeting is set to take place on April 28 and will concern agriculture.

The current Stormont Agriculture Minister is Edwin Poots of the DUP.

A north-south meeting is due to take place this week with Economy Minister Diane Dodds, Lord Dodds' wife, and her counterpart in the Republic. Sinn Fein Finance Minister, Conor Murphy is also due to participate.

Lord Dodds wouldn't be drawn on whether the Economy Minister would be attending.

Mrs Foster has said Friday’s meeting did not happen due to an issue with dates and said it would take place in the future.

“We’ve made our position very clear in relation to the Protocol and the fact that we believe the Protocol needs to be dealt with so that there is balance in the Belfast Agreement,” she told the BBC.

“But the date of today wasn’t something that we could meet with and, as you know, all of these meetings take place in agreement, and the agenda wasn’t agreed.

"Nothing was agreed for the meeting today between the different parties, so it’s something that will happen. It will happen in the future.”