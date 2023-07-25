Lord Dodds says Windsor Framework ‘utterly fails DUP’s seven tests’

Lord Nigel Dodds has said the Windsor Framework fails the DUP's seven tests

The Windsor Framework “utterly fails” the DUP’s seven tests to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland, one of its most senior figures has said.

Lord Nigel Dodds, who is the leader of the DUP in the House of Lords, said a report from the House’s select committee published on Tuesday justifies the party’s “grave concerns about the Windsor Framework”.

The framework was agreed by the UK Government and the EU in February in a bid to resolve issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Lords report determined the framework was an “improvement on the Protocol, but problems remain.”

Lord Dodds said the framework fails the party’s seven tests, previously outlined by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as key to securing their support for a return to Stormont.

The tests include fulfilling Article 6 of the Acts of Union, avoiding any diversion of trade and no checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain or vice-versa.

"The report points out there are still many unresolved and outstanding problems that have not been settled by the Windsor Framework,” said Lord Dodds.

“It looks through the hype and spin around the government narrative on the Windsor Framework and objectively analyses the truth behind the propaganda.

“It is clear that the Windsor Framework utterly fails the seven tests set by the DUP. It represents the embedding of the Irish Sea border to a greater extent than anything we have seen thus far.”

The committee report found benefits of the provisions of the Windsor Framework included the movement from Great Britain to Northern Ireland via “the green lane” which will result in fewer checks and controls.

This includes the movement of retail goods, agri-food produce including chilled meats, parcels, pets and human medicines.

However, it found that some businesses may find the processes “more burdensome than under the protocol as it has operated with grace periods and easements.”

It also stated while the green lane will benefit large retailers in particular, some retailers, and some other sectors may have to use the red lane, therefore will bve subject to full controls and checks

"One key conclusion is that the Windsor Framework makes things worse for many businesses compared to what they have experienced up to now,” continued Lord Dodds, who received a peerage in 2020.

"The original protocol was unworkable and could not be implemented without major damage to our economy. That led to grace periods and easements.

“Now these are to be done away with and replaced with the more onerous and burdensome Windsor Framework provisions.”

In March, Lord Dodds said the Windsor Framework keeps the “reality of Irish Sea border”. In June, the DUP said it had submitted a paper to the UK government with proposals on how to address key issues with the deal.