Lord Empey criticises growing ‘intolerance’ within unionism for differing views

A former Ulster Unionist leader has said there is growing intolerance within unionism for differing points of view.

Lord Reg Empey also claimed the Stormont deadlock is a story of “strategic failure on an unprecedented scale”.

He was speaking days after an email sent by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson emerged that warned DUP members of briefing against their party.

Lord Empey said unionism has always had “different approaches” to problems within their ranks, but he has noticed there is now an “intolerance for difference”.

“For example, unionists have different views on how the Protocol/Windsor Framework should be addressed. The DUP and others say that boycotting Stormont is the only way to lever change. Other unionists, me included, believe that boycott has failed and is harmful to unionist interests,” he said.

Lord Empey, who led the UUP from 2005 to 2010, said Northern Ireland is currently in a “mess” due to an “ill thought-out Brexit”, which had “Sinn Fein laughing all the way to the bank”.

He said it is undeniable that both the Protocol and the deal to solve issues, the Windsor Framework, represent serious threats “to our long-term constitutional position”.

“That these negotiations occurred while the government was kept in power by DUP support is incredible,” he added. “It is little wonder that in a recent interview, former DUP leader Arlene Foster declared that her biggest regret was not to have pulled the plug on her confidence and supply deal with the Conservative Party.”

Dame Arlene made the comments in the These Times podcast with UnHerd political editor Tom McTague and Cambridge professor Helen Thompson last month.

Lord Empey added: “I do not doubt for one minute the DUP's commitment to unionism, but I do say that they have made a series of strategic errors for which unionism is paying a huge price. I believe that within unionism, I ought to be able to say so without a torrent of abuse challenging my loyalty.

“The admission from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that elements within his own party are causing damage to the DUP is astonishing, but I accept that it is true.

“Unionism is coming yet again to another crossroads. The status quo cannot continue."

Lord Empey questioned if the DUP can “really read parliament” due to their relationship with the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Tory MPs.

“When push came to shove that year, every one of the ERG MPs voted for the Protocol,” he added.

“In the current Parliament, 95% of both Houses have effectively endorsed the Windsor Framework. Rishi Sunak sees it as one of his biggest successes.

“I am a Member of the Lords Committee that reported last week on the Windsor Framework. The report gives an unvarnished view of the progress made since 2019, but the mountain is still to be climbed.

“Of the following, I can be sure: the DUP’s so-called seven tests can never be met in full; whatever scraps of legislative comfort that Chris Heaton-Harris may offer, the fundamentals of the Windsor Framework will not be changed.

“There is another way, and there must be a frank conversation about how we extricate ourselves from a mess that leaves Sinn Fein laughing all the way to the political bank.”

On Friday TUV leader Jim Allister said unionists willing to return to Stormont while the Windsor Framework remains unchanged are “deluded”.

Mr Allister said a return to power-sharing must be mutual and there is no chance of anything diminishing “the EU stranglehold of the Protocol being agreed, even if it could be implemented”.

Prominent unionist figures including Lord Empey have advocated a return to Stormont, but have acknowledged issues with the Windsor Framework.

Current UUP leader Doug Beattie has also hinted be believes Stormont may be restored in October after he called for a business conference to be delayed from September.

Mr Allister said: “Every key facet of the Protocol is governed by EU law - even the much vaunted, but largely meaningless, ‘green lane’ is controlled by EU, not British law.

"So, the prospect of Stormont influencing, never mind changing, anything of substance is nil.”

The TUV leader added a return to Stormont under the protocol is “to accept that never again will we be a full part of the United Kingdom”.

He added: “What a travesty and disaster for unionism if in the very month, October, that the ‘grace periods’ end and we begin to feel the full weight of the iniquitous Protocol, it gave up the only leverage it has and became Protocol implementers.

"That is not an option for anyone who values and refuses to give up on the Union.”