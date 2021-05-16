Lord Frost calls on EU to ‘stop point-scoring’ over NI Protocol

The UK Brexit minister has called on the European Union to “stop point-scoring" over the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he says the protocol is "not working”.

Writing in the Daily Mail newspaper, Lord Frost said the protocol was a “huge improvement” on the backstop arrangement proposed by former Prime Minister Theresa May, but said he understands why the protocol “makes unionism in Northern Ireland anxious”.

The protocol, which was incorporated into the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement to help avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, has left Northern Ireland tied to a range of EU customs and regulatory rules.

The UK and EU are at loggerheads on efforts to reduce some of the bureaucracy the arrangements have created on the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost visited Northern Ireland last week alongside Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, with the Brexit minister stressing the government were “committed” to working through issues with the protocol.

In his Daily Mail piece, Lord Frost said the “fundamental aims” behind the protocol were about protecting the peace process and supporting “Northern Ireland’s prosperity”.

“It is perfectly possible to deliver those aims while at the same time protecting the EU's single market – but not in the way the Protocol is currently operating,” he said.

“I saw this for myself this week when visiting Arcadia, a deli which has been an institution in Belfast for the best part of a century.

“Its shoppers have always been able to choose from a variety of goods, from artisan jams, to pork pies, to Norfolk sausages, from all over the UK.

“But now the choice on their shelves may shrink fast. Stores like this are reporting that their small suppliers based in the rest of the UK are beginning to stop sending them their products.

“They find it too difficult and too time-consuming to deal with the paperwork. This means less choice for Northern Ireland consumers than in the rest of the UK.

“There is no evidence that goods not meeting EU standards are getting into the EU's single market via Northern Ireland.

“The EU takes a very purist view of all this. It seems to want to treat goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK in the same way as the arrival of a vast Chinese container ship at Rotterdam. We did not anticipate this when we agreed the Protocol and it makes no sense.”

Adding that the EU had a responsibility “to find a new approach and new solutions”, Lord Frost said a situation in which the protocol damages the “political, social, or economic fabric of life”, cannot be “sustained”.

“We are responsible for protecting the peace and prosperity of everyone in Northern Ireland and we will continue to consider all our options for doing so,” he added.

“So my message to our friends in Europe is: stop the point-scoring and work with us. Seize the moment, help find a new approach to Northern Ireland, and then we can build a new relationship for the future.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Responding to the minister’s words, an SDLP MLA branded the article “disingenuous” and accused Lord Frost of attempting to “deflect ownership” of the Brexit deal he negotiated.

"Frost should be focused on making this deal - his deal - work,” said Matthew O’Toole.

"That means resolving practical issues pragmatically - such as via EU-UK alignment on veterinary standards - as well as ensuring we benefit from the potential economic opportunity offered by dual market access under the NI Protocol.

"It is truly depressing but unsurprising that those who have shouted loudest for the hardest Brexit, whether Lord Frost or Edwin Poots, have been quickest to run away from its consequences. We won't let them."