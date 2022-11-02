Lord Hain tables Protocol Bill amendment over fears of power cuts and electricity price rises in Northern Ireland

A former Northern Ireland Secretary of State is tabling an amendment to the Protocol Bill over fears the legislation may lead to potential power cuts and electricity price rises.

Lord Peter Hain said his amendment to the legislation is aimed at protecting Northern Ireland’s single energy market with the electricity industry operating as a single wholesale market across the island of Ireland.

Describing the legislation, he said it contains “unknowable consequences” because “so much of its effect will come through powers that are neither clearly demarcated nor spelled out”.

Reported in The Guardian, Lord Hain suggested the Protocol Bill – the legislation allowing ministers to potentially override the post-Brexit trading agreement – could potentially remove access to the single energy market and disrupt energy supplies here.

“It is our duty – not the EU’s – to keep the lights on in Northern Ireland,” Lord Hain is expected to tell the House of Lords.

“If the EU decides to prevent the continued free flow of goods and electricity across the Irish border because of the removal of CJEU [the court of justice of the European Union] from the protocol, it would be not a sign of its malintent but rather a well-flagged consequence of the wanton recklessness of the government in writing the bill in this way.

“By amending the bill to avoid such a situation in which the removal of the CJEU jurisdiction could have unintended consequences for the operation of the single electricity market – which the government has been clear it wishes to keep fully functioning – we would at least ensure no disruption to electricity supplies in NI even if it loses free access to the EU’s single market for goods.”

Lord Hain served as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in Tony Blair’s government between 2005 and 2007.

His expected intervention in the Protocol Bill progressing through the House of Lords is just the latest in a series of amendments to the legislation.

Last month it was reported Labour peers in the House of Lords are expected to demand more than 20 changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill as part of a bid to scupper the legislation.

The party’s shadow cabinet minister in the Lords Jenny Chapman said the Protocol Bill was “an abomination, undermining the UK’s hard-won reputation as a responsible, trustworthy partner”.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

The dispute has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast.