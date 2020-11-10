Lord Kilclooney denies Kamala Harris tweet racist but removes post over upset caused

NI peer denies 'Indian' reference to new Vice-President was racist

Lord Kilclooney has denied that his tweet describing US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris as "the Indian" was racist, before withdrawing the comment as it "seems to have upset some people".

The former Ulster Unionist deputy leader John Taylor was told to apologise and retract his tweet about Ms Harris, who is the first black and Asian-American person to be elected to the role.

The story was reported as far away as the New York Times, and trended on Twitter as thousands declared their disgust.

The crossbench peer from Armagh previously deleted a tweet describing the then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a "typical Indian".

California senator Ms Harris made history by becoming the first woman to be elected Vice-President after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Lord Kilclooney tweeted yesterday: "What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes President. Who then becomes Vice President?"

The Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler, said the peer "should retract and apologise" after senior politicians said they would lodge complaints.

"This is an offensive way to refer to anyone, let alone a woman who has just made history. The comment is entirely unacceptable and has no place in British politics. I could not be clearer," Lord Fowler said.

First Minister Arlene Foster was also critical.

She said in a tweet: "I'm in the business of making Northern Ireland a place where everyone feels at home. Identifying a person by their race is offensive. Self awareness is a great thing!

"Lord Kilclooney should know manners maketh man. We have suffered from stereotyping and insensitive words here. A real apology to vice president elect Harris is due. His words have been heard around the world. It harms Northern Ireland and our work to build a better future."

Conservative MP Simon Hoare, chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, wrote that the message was "Bad. Rude. Racist. Appalling". He said he had submitted a formal complaint to the Lord Speaker's office.

UUP leader Steve Aiken stressed that Lord Kilclooney had not been a member of the party for at least a decade and anything he said, he did so in a personal capacity.

"Lord Kilclooney's comments about US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris are reprehensible," said Mr Aiken.

"There is simply no excuse for it. He should delete what he has said and apologise. This isn't the first time he has done something like this, but it should be the last."

Jon Wolfsthal, a former adviser to Mr Biden, tweeted Lord Kilclooney to say "you should be ashamed of yourself".

Four hours after his initial tweet he withdrew his reference to Ms Harris as "the Indian". He claimed that he did not know her name and therefore identified her with the term.

Lord Kilclooney

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the peer insisted that what he said was not racist and that he is "very pro-Indian and pro-India".

He added that he was a member of the parliamentary British India All Party Group.

"I greatly admire India, and as far as the Vice-President-elect is concerned and the President-elect Biden, he said he was proud to be Irish and she also is keen to stress her Indian background. In fact, throughout India yesterday there were celebrations about her election.

"There is nothing racist whatsoever in stating that she's Indian when she herself says it."