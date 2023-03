Lord Tebbit: My wife died without forgiving IRA bombers who destroyed her life

Lord Tebbit opens up on the searing loss of his beloved Margaret who was paralysed after an explosion ripped through Brighton's Grand Hotel in 1984

Close: Lord Tebbit and his late wife Margaret outside Brighton’s Grand Hotel in 2009 on the 25th anniversary of the IRA attack

Claire McNeilly Tue 22 Dec 2020 at 21:44