Lord Weir loses seat as DUP party officer to South Down MLA Diane Forsythe

Lord Weir has lost his seat as a DUP party officer to South Down MLA Diane Forsythe.

She was elected to the position of assistant secretary, which he had held, at an internal party meeting on Thursday evening.

It’s a significant advance by Ms Forsythe who was elected to Stormont only last year replacing political veteran Jim Wells.

The 39-year-old accountant is a rising star in DUP ranks and is spoken of as a future Stormont minister. She is potentially on course for a committee chair if the institutions are restored in the autumn.

During the 2022 Assembly election, she was subjected to a lengthy dirty tricks campaign with an adult video wrongly claiming to feature her circulating on social media. It was reported to the PSNI.

Ms Forsythe, who has previously worked for Women’s Aid, has campaigned for greater protection for women and girls online, and against domestic violence.

Lord Weir (54) was nominated to the House of Lords in October, five months after losing his Assembly seat to Alliance.

The former Education Minister had been an MLA for 22 years – originally representing North Down before being moved to Strangford.

A former Ulster Unionist who opposed the Good Friday Agreement, he was a strong critic of David Trimble’s. A barrister and close friend of Arlene Foster’s, he joined the DUP in 2002.

He had a toe amputated two years ago following a diabetes diagnosis.

Lord Weir’s defeat to Ms Forsythe doesn’t change the balance of power on the party officer team as both are strong supporters of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Ms Forsythe joins Sir Jeffrey and DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson on the powerful internal body. It also includes party chairman Lord Morrow; vice-chairman Edwin Poots; secretary Michelle McIlveen; and treasurer Gregory Campbell.