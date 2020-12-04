Lords suspension of unionist peer Maginnis 'smacks of disrespect', says ex-UUP chairman

An ex-Ulster Unionist chairman has expressed support for Lord Maginnis, who claims to have been the victim of an agenda to remove him from Parliament.

David Campbell, who is no longer a member of the party, came to the peer's defence following his suspension from the House of Lords after a committee found he bullied and harassed MPs and a security officer.

In messages, interviews and overheard remarks, Mr Maginnis made references to "queers", "homos" and "deviants".

Two of the complainants are gay. One of them, SNP MP Hannah Bardell, revealed she had received death threats over the episode. There is no suggestion Lord Maginnis had any connection to the threats.

In a letter to this newspaper, Mr Campbell said the 18-month suspension, which could be extended if the peer fails to take part in a behaviour course, appeared to "smack of heavy-handedness, vitriol and disrespect towards a parliamentarian of nearly 40 years' experience". The former senior policy advisor to David Trimble added: "It makes one suspicious that an agenda is playing out whereby he is effectively removed from Parliament. This is something that IRA terrorists were never able to accomplish despite many attempts."

Speaking after the publication of the report by the House of Lords Conduct Committee, a defiant Lord Maginnis claimed he was the victim of a conspiracy.

"For some time Ken has believed that elements in the establishment, and the media, have been trying to discredit and exclude him because he holds and espouses deeply held Christian views on morality," explained Mr Campbell, who left the Ulster Unionists in 2017.

David Campbell

"He is deeply concerned at the increasing public portrayal of non-normal sexuality as normal, particularly when our children are exposed to it."

Lord Maginnis strongly opposes same-sex marriage. He once described gay relationships as "one rung on the ladder" towards bestiality, a comment that led to him quitting the UUP in 2012.

Ms Bardell said she had never heard of Lord Maginnis prior to intervening during the January incident involving the security officer. The former Ulster Unionist MP was found to have been abusive towards the parliamentary official.

The SNP MP also revealed further details of the death threats, one of which arrived via a handwritten note sent to her office and another via email.