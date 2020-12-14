'Lost Lives' authors do not want book reprinted

Lost Lives co-author Chris Thornton said yesterday the surviving authors did not want to see the book - which chronicles the thousands of lives lost due Northern Ireland's Troubles - reprinted.

Interest in the massive tome spiked last week after an Irish minister said his government would explore ways to ensure the book "remains available for the future".

Written by Chris Thornton, David McKittrick, David McVea, Brian Feeney and the late Seamus Kelters, the book was first published in 1999, the fruits of seven years' of research.

It is now out of print, and rare second-hand copies sell for hundreds of pounds on the internet.

Fine Gael Minister Colm Brophy last week suggested a project to make the book available could involve a "collaborative effort" with the Northern Ireland Executive.

Advocates for victims and survivors told the Belfast Telegraph they believe Lost Lives should be freely available in schools, colleges and libraries. A spokesperson for the Wave Trauma Centre described it as a "huge, monumental work".

Michael Gallagher, who lost his son Aidan in the 1998 Omagh bombing, said the idea of reprinting Lost Lives was particularly poignant as more time passes after the Good Friday Agreement.

He said that "25-year-olds now have little idea of the pain and suffering over those 30 years".

Former Dublin senator Ian Marshall said he had written to the First and Deputy First Ministers on Friday to ask them to get involved.

But last night former Belfast Telegraph political editor Mr Thornton - now with BBC NI's Spotlight team - said that while he was flattered that the book was still being talked about 20 years since it was first published, he and his co-authors did not want the book reprinted for a few reasons.

"I'd be opposed to any Government taking it over," he told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

"It would leave it open to political influence.

"The problem is that there has been so much that has come to light since the last edition was printed.

"We'd hoped to do an update, and an ebook, but no publisher was interested.

"And with the death of (co-author) Seamus Kelters it kind of knocked the heart out of us.

"It's wonderful that the book is still being recognised as important," Mr Thornton added.

"But it's in the past".