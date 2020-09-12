'Loughgall? I heard reports it was a set-up by Gerry Adams but never saw evidence it was true,' says former NI Secretary Tom King as memoirs are published
Former NI Secretary Tom King on the IRA’s armed struggle during his time in Northern Ireland and how the SAS wiped out one of their top units
Suzanne Breen
A former Northern Ireland Secretary of State has said he believed Sinn Fein leaders were committed to ending the IRA’s armed campaign from the late 1980s, but were concerned they could be assassinated by fellow republicans.