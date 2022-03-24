Loyalist paramilitaries couldn’t back ceasefires now: PUP

The leader of the PUP and one of the negotiators during the peace process has said loyalist paramilitaries would not have supported the ceasefires had they known the “principle of consent was merely symbolic”.

Along with the late David Ervine and William ‘Plum’ Smyth, former UVF prisoner Billy Hutchinson was part of the loyalist delegation involved with the British and Irish governments during the Good Friday Agreement negotiations.

Writing on the Unionist Voice website, Mr Hutchinson said the absence of the principle of consent as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement had hardened loyalist attitudes towards the Good Friday Agreement.

He added that there was “no chance loyalism would have supported the Belfast Agreement” had they “known in 1998 that the principle of consent was merely symbolic”.

“Indeed, I imagine the loyalist ceasefires in 1994 — which factored in heavily that the principle of consent had been secured — would not have been able to command the necessary support,” he explained.

Mr Hutchinson went on to say that people “within loyalism [who] took real risks to deliver peace and the agreement now feel betrayed and deceived”.

“Had we known what we know now, we could not have recommended to our community — or importantly, for the sake of peace, the paramilitary leadership — support for the Belfast Agreement,” he said.

The Belfast City councillor added: “For people involved in the conflict who experienced the very worst of conflict and wanted to prevent another generation from any return to such a dreadful existence, our job is made extremely difficult by the clear reality that time and time again when it comes to republicans, the threat of violence has been rewarded.

“The principle of consent — protecting the substance of the Union — is the bedrock of unionist and loyalist support for the Belfast Agreement. In the absence of the principle of consent, there is no basis whatsoever of support for the agreement.

“It is vital we argue for the ending of the protocol, and we must ensure political unionism works together with one message that the protocol is undemocratic and illegal.

“It is paramount we stand united to argue for our place in the United Kingdom and make our case heard in the Union and beyond.”