Loyalists had a right to have their voices heard, says NI affairs chair

MP Hoare defends inviting LCC members to committee meeting

The chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has defended a decision to allow the Loyalist Communities Council to give evidence at a meeting this week.

It followed criticism of comments made by members of the LCC at Wednesday’s discussion.

One of its members, 19-year-old Joel Keys, said: "I am not sure if and when violence will be the answer. I am saying that I would not rule it off the table."

It drew criticism from Simon Hoare, the chair, who said it was an “incredibly worrying and dispiriting answer."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday, Mr Hoare, a Conservative MP, said it was right that the committee had invited the LCC to give evidence.

Mr Hoare explained that he received a request from the LCC two weeks before their appearance and took that to members of the committee.

The LCC was asked to submit written evidence but the group explained that it was under resourced to do so and the committee voted to permit them to give evidence orally.

“That was the decision we took,” Mr Hoare said. “I think on balance it was and remains the right one. It’s not for us as a scrutiny committee to pick and choose who we will and will not hear from.

“The scrutiny function of NIAC is at its best when we hear from every voice, some of whom’s opinion we will agree with and some of whom’s analysis we will agree with.

“Others we will have fundamental disagreements with.”

Mr Hoare explained the NIAC would do the same for any organisation wishing to submit evidence.

“My starting point as chairman is let’s hear and let’s critique, and that is how I think best democracy works,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DUP has accused Alliance of “breathtaking double standards” for boycotting the committee while the party sits in the Executive with ex-IRA members.

North Down MLA Alex Easton said the area’s MP, Stephen Farry, had cited “ridiculous reasons” for not taking part in the meeting because the LCC was also participating.

“The explanation doesn’t stand up to scrutiny and Stephen Farry is being hugely hypocritical,” he said.

However, the Alliance deputy leader hit back and accused the DUP of “failing to engage with the very clear challenges of institutionalised paramilitarism”.

Mr Farry tweeted that he had refused to take part in the meeting “on a point of principle” because he “respectfully disagreed with my colleagues on giving the LCC a platform”.

Mr Easton said: “The reason that Stephen Farry has cited for failing to attend an important committee in Westminster is completely unconvincing.

“As a previous Minister for Employment and Learning at Stormont, he was in government with Sinn Fein.

"He sat around an Executive table that included those with IRA convictions in the shape of Martin McGuinness and Caral Ni Chuilin. He doesn’t have the moral high ground from which to preach.”

Mr Farry described the DUP MLA’s comments as “disappointing”.

He said: “From time to time, any elected representative has to engage with other politicians who may have pasts. It may have escaped Alex Easton’s notice that the DUP are sharing a joint office with Sinn Fein.

“In the community, I will be meeting and engaging with people who have or have had paramilitary connections. However, there is a world of difference between that and directly engaging with paramilitary structures or their front organisation.

“Those organisations are a cancer on our society and continue to practice coercive control over many communities.

“I am concerned about increased platforming of the LCC as the vehicle for loyalist voices, given its clear paramilitary connections, at the expense of other voices being heard.

"I believe this is corrosive to our democratic process and serves to entrench paramilitary influence in our society rather than see it disappear.”