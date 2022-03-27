LucidTalk opinion poll: Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill nudges closer to top Stormont post as DUP lags behind

Donaldson fails to close electoral gap with election only weeks away

The DUP is failing to narrow the electoral gap with Sinn Fein, although it has strengthened its position within unionism as support for the TUV and UUP falls.

Michelle O’Neill remains on course to secure Stormont’s top job in May with her party up one point to 26%, according to a LucidTalk opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph.

On 19%, the DUP has risen two points from our last poll in January.

But, with an election just five weeks away, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson needed to narrow Sinn Fein’s lead more significantly.

In a sign of a deeply polarised election campaign looming, 64% of unionist and 62% of nationalist voters say it’s ‘very important’ or ‘important’ to them that a party from their community emerges as the largest and takes the First Minister position.

Unionists are split down the middle on whether their parties should take the deputy position if Ms O’Neill becomes First Minister — 45% said they they shouldn’t and 44% said they should.

Nationalists are overwhelmingly outraged that unionists would refuse to serve under Ms O’Neill with 90% branding it “very unfair and unjustified”.

Against a backdrop of division, Alliance continues to make headway and is up two points to 16%, clearly establishing itself as Northern Ireland’s third party ahead of the Ulster Unionists.

The Beattie bounce is well and truly over with the UUP down one point to 13% — its lowest rating since Doug Beattie took over 10 months ago.

Colum Eastwood will be disappointed to be making no inroads with either Sinn Fein or Alliance voters as the SDLP stays static on 11%.

The TUV has seen the biggest fall in support since January with Jim Allister’s party down three points to 9%.

The Greens are down one point to 2%, while the cost of living crisis has seen a boost for People Before Profit, who are up one point to 2%.

A total of 3,281 people took part in the poll last weekend, with the sample weighted to reflect Northern Ireland’s population.

Despite the rise in support for the DUP, Sir Jeffrey remains the most unpopular party leader by a wide margin with his personal rating down five points since January.

Some 74% of voters think he is doing a bad or awful job, including a majority of unionists.

While Mr Beattie still remains considerably more popular than Sir Jeffrey, his personal score has fallen by 17 points — more than any other party leader in the past two months.

The two leaders whose ratings have risen most are Ms O’Neill (up six points) and Mr Allister (up five points).

After being surpassed in previous polls by Mr Beattie, Naomi Long is back in prime position as Northern Ireland’s most popular party leader with 40% of people believing she’s doing a great or good job.

The UUP leader takes second spot (36%) followed by Mr Eastwood (35%), with Ms O’Neill and Mr Allister both on 31%.

Among unionists, Sir Jeffrey was the worst performing leader with 51% saying he was doing a bad or awful job, with 44% saying the same of Mr Beattie.

Mr Allister was the most popular leader among unionists with just 29% rating him negatively, the poll shows.

Sir Jeffrey was the most unpopular leader with nationalist voters, with 98% rating him negatively compared to 87% for Mr Allister and just 39% for Mr Beattie.

Among Alliance and Green supporters, the DUP leader was also deemed the worst performing with 94% believing he was doing a bad job compared to just 17% saying the same of Mr Beattie.

The UUP leader’s continuing popularity with nationalist and ‘other’ voters bodes well for his party securing transfers in May’s election.

Nationalists were much happier with their leaders than unionists.

Ms O’Neill proved the most popular with nationalist voters with just 16% rating her performance as ‘bad’ or ‘awful’.

She was closely followed by Long who on a 19% negative rating was more popular than Colum Eastwood on 28%.

Ms O’Neill’s standing has also improved significantly with Alliance and Green voters with just a quarter scoring her badly.

The Executive as a whole is viewed very negatively with just 11% of voters saying it is doing a good or great job and 63% branding its performance bad or awful.

Unionists and Alliance/Green voters are much more disillusioned with three quarters of them rating it poorly compared to just 44% of nationalists.

The most unpopular politician in Northern Ireland remains Secretary of State Brandon Lewis with just 4% of voters believing he is doing either a good or a great job.

Methodology

Polling was carried out online from 1pm on March 18 to noon on March 21, using the established LucidTalk Northern Ireland (NI) online opinion panel (13,816 members), which is balanced to be demographically representative of Northern Ireland.

Some 3,281 full responses were received, and these were then authenticated, audited and weighted, to a 1,616 responses NI representative data-set which was used for analysis in terms of the final results. These final data-results were then

weighted by age, gender, socio-economic group, previous NI voting patterns, constituency, NI constitutional position,

political-party support, and religious affiliation. All results are accurate in terms of being NI representative to within an error of +/-2.3% at 95% confidence. LucidTalk is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its regulations. LucidTalk is the only NI (and Ireland) based polling and market research company which is a member of the British Polling Council.