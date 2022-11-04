LucidTalk poll: DUP claws back support but Sinn Fein still top party

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s protocol stance pays off as Michelle O’Neill now most popular leader

Support for the DUP and Sinn Fein is rising as politics becomes increasingly polarised with the two big parties opening up significant leads over their rivals.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party is winning back support from the TUV and UUP as unionist voters continue to endorse its hardline protocol stance.

A LucidTalk poll for the Belfast Telegraph shows the DUP on 27% — up three points from our August poll and six points since May’s Assembly election.

But as Sir Jeffrey blocks the power-sharing institutions from functioning, nationalists are rallying strongly behind Sinn Fein. On 32%, it is up two points since August and remains Northern Ireland’s largest party.

Michelle O’Neill’s response to the Queen’s death and her efforts to be a “first minister for all” have impressed voters.

Is joint authority a runner?

For the first time, she has emerged as the most popular party leader, beating Naomi Long to the top spot.

On 15%, Alliance is firmly established as Northern Ireland’s third largest party, although it is one point down from August.

The biggest decline in our survey is for the UUP on 9% — a two-point drop — while the SDLP remains on 7%.

On 5%, the TUV has fallen one point since August and three points since May’s election.

Support for the Green Party (2%) and People Before Profit (1%) remains unchanged.

The anti-abortion republican party Aontu has dropped one point to 1%.

Some 3,351 people took part in our online poll conducted from November 4-7.

The sample was scientifically weighted to reflect the Northern Ireland population.

Despite the cost-of-living crisis starting to bite, there remains overwhelming support for the DUP’s hardline protocol position among unionist voters.

Some 80%, just two points down since the summer, say Sir Jeffrey should maintain his Stormont boycott until the protocol is scrapped or significantly changed.

Almost half — 49% — want it removed completely before the DUP returns to government, and 31% seek significant changes.

Only 5% — down three points since August — think the party should go back into the institutions immediately as the protocol isn’t as important as the cost-of-living crisis and health service.

Although the number believing the DUP should return to government while continuing protocol negotiations is up four points to 14%.

There are also signs of a slight softening of position among supporters of Sir Jeffrey’s party, suggesting he could have wriggle room to sell a protocol deal.

Although some 84% of TUV voters believe he should continue to block power-sharing until the protocol is binned, 53% of DUP supporters (down six points) and 17% of UUP voters share that view.

While 43% of DUP (up seven points), 22% of UUP and 16% of TUV supporters are prepared to settle for significant changes.

Returning to Stormont now while continuing to negotiate over the protocol is the option most favoured by UUP voters (48%) but has zero backing among TUV supporters and just 2% among DUP voters.

Michelle O’Neill is the most popular local party leader with 46% of voters (up six points) saying she is doing a good or great job, with Naomi Long in second place (45%) and Doug Beattie (37%) in third.

Colum Eastwood is viewed positively by 31%, Sir Jeffrey by 29%, and Jim Allister by 27%.

The Sinn Fein vice-president’s score is extraordinarily high among nationalists: 89% rate her positively with 71% viewing Mrs Long and 41% of Colum Eastwood in the same way.

Even 15% of unionists believe Ms O’Neill is doing a good or great job while only 1%of nationalists say the same of Sir Jeffrey.

The DUP leader’s ratings have improved among unionists: 51% view him positively compared to 47% seeing Mr Allister and 40% Mr Beattie similarly.

Despite the rise in support for his party, Sir Jeffrey still hasn’t convinced a significant section of unionist opinion: 36% believe that he is doing a bad or awful job with 35% saying the same of Mr Beattie and 28% of Mr Allister.

Sir Jeffrey is the most unpopular party leader with all non-unionist voters.

Some 96% of nationalists believe he is doing a bad or awful job, with Mr Allister in second spot on 91%.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is proving considerably less unpopular than Boris Johnson: 43% of voters view him negatively compared to 76% who said the same of Mr Johnson in August.

There is no such hesitancy about our new secretary of state. Some 72% of voters believe he is doing a bad or awful job — a negative rating 21 points worse than his predecessor Shailesh Vara secured.

Just 6% say Chris Heaton-Harris is doing a good or great job.

Methodology

Polling was carried out online between November 4 and 7, using the LucidTalk Northern Ireland (NI) online opinion panel (14,285 registered members).

The panel is designed and balanced to be demographically representative of NI.

Some 3,351 full responses were received, and authenticated, audited and weighted, to a 1,467 response (18+ age group) NI representative data-set used for analysis for the results.

LucidTalk is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its regulations.