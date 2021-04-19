Lyra McKee remembered on second anniversary of her death

Custom House Square in Belfast is lit up on the second anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the murder of writer and journalist Lyra McKee on the second anniversary of her death.

Ms McKee (29) was shot and killed by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in the Creggan area of Londonderry on the evening of April 19, 2019.

Sarah Canning, Lyra McKee's partner said on social media last night: "Two years down the line and it doesn't seem any more real.

"Since that day everything in this world has gone crazy, nothing is recognisable since we lost you. I miss you every day."

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Sinead McLaughlin, was among many who posted messages of support and condolences on the anniversary of the murder.

"Sara keep up the good fight for Lyra," the MLA said.

"Sending you and all Lyra's family and friends much love today. The pain is still raw and will never go away."

Lyra's sister, Nichola Corner, said she remained determined to seek justice for her late sister.

"Our mother did not live to see justice for Lyra's murder," Ms Corner told the BBC.

"Our hearts are broken. Our family continue to struggle to deal with the loss of our sister and mother but we are determined to pursue justice for them both."

Last week the city's Guildhall was illuminated in rainbow colours in memory of Ms McKee.

Campaigners also erected billboards in the city calling for anyone with information about the her killing to come forward.

The Justice4Lyra campaign said: "On the second anniversary of our Lyra's murder, we want to thank everyone for their continued support and demonstrations of love for our youngest sister.

"Since the launch of Justice4Lyra on Lyra's 31st birthday, the support has been phenomenal.

"Let us also remember that the greatest tribute that can be offered to Lyra is JUSTICE. If you can help us to secure it, now is the time.

"We are so grateful to everyone who had paid tribute to Lyra and supported our family in our time of greatest need.

"We hope that people might reflect today on how people came together from all walks of life in the aftermath of Lyra's murder, how they sat united under one roof.

Paul McIntyre (52) from the Creggan area of the city has been charged with Lyra Mckee's murder.

He denies the charge.