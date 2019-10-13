Lyra McKee's sister makes impassioned speech at Stormont We Deserve Better protest

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th October 2019 - Protestors pictured at the We Deserve Better rally at Stormont Estate in Belfast. Sunday 13 October marks 1,000 days since devolution collapsed. Photo by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th October 2019 - Protestors pictured at the We Deserve Better rally at Stormont Estate in Belfast. Sunday 13 October marks 1,000 days since devolution collapsed. Photo by Declan Roughan / Press Eye. Lyra Mc Kee's sister Nicola Mc Kee speak ing at the rally.

A protest has taken place at Stormont organised by the campaign group We Deserve Better to mark 1,000 days since the collapse of the Assembly.

Hundreds took part in the protest on Sunday afternoon in an effort to bring about change to Northern Ireland's political landscape.

Protestors carried banners with the slogans 'Enough is enough' and 'MLAs get #Back2Work', some of which had pictures of Lyra McKee.

Lyra's sister Nichola Corner made a speech at the protest.

"What is it going to take, what are they waiting on? Are they waiting on another Omagh, another Shankill?

"Are they waiting on another murder? Because if our Lyra's life wasn't enough for them to get to work, I don't know what will."

"Maybe a reduction in salary wouldn't go amiss.

"Our elected politicians continue to let their differences be barriers to progress, peace and change and transformed the word concession into a dirty word and use it to refuse to honour the will of the people and work together and blame each other for their own failure."

The protest was attended by Alliance MLAs Kellie Armstrong and Stewart Dickson.

"I am an MLA who, along with my Alliance Party colleagues, would be in the Assembly tomorrow. Not all MLAs are the same. Some of us are committed to devolution," she said.

The cross community group Our Future our Choice, led by young people, was also in attendance. "The children of the peace process deserve better than this. We have been left without oversight, without decision making and without leadership," they said, posting on Twitter.

We Deserve Better, which was set up in part by Dylan Quinn in January 2017, believes violent dissident republicans have taken advantage of the political void.

Mr Quinn walked the 90 miles from his home town of Enniskillen to Stormont in an effort to get the politicians back to the table for talks.

"It's not just about this Sunday or the next, it's about the continuation of the conversation and when it comes to an election we can say, 'we can change those in Stormont and it's up to us to do that'," Mr Quinn said.

The campaigner added that society is being damaged by the lack of a devolved government and that it has undermined the "very fabric of what our peace process was about".

"I'm down in Fermanagh and we can see an increase in tensions down here. We have seen an increase in dissident activity," he said.