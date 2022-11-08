‘Major breakthrough’ on Northern Ireland Protocol issue close: reports

A sign in Main Street, Larne, Co Antrim, last year put up by unionists against the Northern Ireland Protocol

A “major breakthrough” between the UK and European Union to resolve the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol is close, according to reports on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg, Brussels has begun testing the UK’s live database of goods crossing the Irish Sea into Northern Ireland, with the system key to any agreement over the row which has disrupted the powersharing institutions at Stormont as a result of the DUP’s refusal to nominate a Speaker or join the Executive until the protocol issue is resolved.

It is expected any testing of the system will take a number of weeks and there are other issues to be resolved, including around the role of the European Court of Justice.

It comes on the same day reports emerged suggesting Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will legislate to extend the deadline for holding a Stormont election to allow time for a deal with the EU.

Earlier, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he detects “a real intent in London” and suggested that a negotiated settlement between the sides is “doable” by the end of the year.

Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president and Brexit negotiator has also been positive about progress in recent days and said he did not believe the sides were "worlds apart" on the protocol.

"This is the area where we do not seek any political victory. We just want to solve the problem,” he said this week.

"Is it too much to do this? Can we not find pragmatic, technical solutions to make this thing work?

"I believe it could be done, if there is political will, I'm sure that we can sort it out really within a couple of weeks because really both sides of our negotiating teams we know these topics from all angles."