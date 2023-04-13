Majority believe Good Friday Agreement should be ‘reformed’, new survey says

The majority of people in Northern Ireland believe the Good Friday Agreement should be reformed, according to a new survey.

According to the Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) survey, 55% people believe the peace deal needs “at least some reform.”

However, 69% agree it remains the “best basis for governing Northern Ireland” while 1 in 6 people, (16%) believe it should be removed altogether.

Earlier this week marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the historic peace deal which largely marked the end of violence in Northern Ireland.

The survey results were analysed in a report called ‘Political attitudes in Northern Ireland 25 years after the Agreement' as a part of a joint initiative between Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University and co-authored by Professor Katy Hayward and Ben Rosher.

Some of the survey’s key findings include showing a dramatic decline in support for Northern Ireland being a part of the UK under a devolved settlement from 54% in 2016 to just 35% now.

There has been a steady and equally dramatic rise in support for Irish unification since the Brexit referendum (now 31%, compared to 14% in 2015).

If there were a border poll tomorrow, 47 per cent of respondents say they would vote for Northern Ireland to remain in the UK (down 6 percentage points from 2020), with 35 per cent saying they would vote for a united Ireland.

The percentage of groups identifying as unionist, nationalist or neither have grown closer, with nationalist (26%), unionist (31%) or ‘neither’ (38%).

However, the survey states the results show “a particular strengthening of nationalist identities since 2016.”

The survey also found that the NI Civil Service is most trusted governing factor in Northern Ireland (41%), followed by the EU (37%). The lowest levels of trust are in the NI Executive (17%) and the UK Government (21%).

There are high levels of distrust in the UK government (60%) and NI Executive (52%). Respondents are more ambivalent about the Irish Government, with the predominant response being ‘neither trust nor distrust’/‘don’t know’ (37%).

"On the anniversary of the Agreement, it is a sign of its success that the large majority think it remains the best basis for governing Northern Ireland" said Professor Hayward in a statement accompaning the results.

“However, the NILT Survey also shows that there are consequences to a lack of fully-functioning institutions. Declining confidence in devolution, growing anticipation of Irish unification, and high levels of distrust in political actors reflect the some of the post-Brexit flux experienced in Northern Ireland.”

Ben Rosher added: “Although the so-called Agreement generation is the cohort with the lowest levels of confidence in the Agreement, it is also the one with the highest level of trust in political actors.

"This could either be because 18-24 year olds simply accept dysfunctional politics as the norm or, more optimistically, because they have no direct experience of the Troubles that informed the current political set up.”

The full report can be found here.