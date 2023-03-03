Majority of middle ground say NI should remain as an integral part of the UK – poll

Non-aligned voters turned off by NI politics and want action on health and the economy

The majority of people who identify as neither unionist or nationalist believe Northern Ireland should remain part of the UK, according to a new poll.

Some 53% say their long-term constitutional choice is to maintain the Union, with 19% choosing Irish unity. The ‘don’t knows’ accounted for 23%.

A total of 44% oppose holding a border poll in the next decade, with 30% saying there should be one and 25% unsure.

A total of 2,045 people took part in the biggest face-to-face survey of those who identify as neither unionist nor nationalist.

They are more evenly split on Brexit than expected — 34% didn’t vote in the 2016 referendum, 33% voted to remain in the EU and 23% to leave.

They dislike Sinn Fein and the DUP more than other political parties, but they’re not keen on the UUP or SDLP either. Their favourite party is Alliance.

They are politically apathetic, with almost six in 10 saying they never or rarely vote.

The survey was conducted by Social Market Research between April and October last year and funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.

It was commissioned by Professor Jon Tonge of The University of Liverpool on behalf of five universities.

Just over a third (34%) of ‘neithers’ see themselves as Northern Irish, 29% as British, 20% as Irish and 9% as European.

They are not overly concerned about the protocol — 17% view it negatively and 16% positively, but most are neutral or don’t express a view.

More than half (55%) oppose post-Brexit north-south border checks, with 27% saying they are acceptable.

Exactly half are against Irish Sea border checks, with 30% viewing them as acceptable.

Sinn Fein is the most unpopular party among ‘others’, with 65% saying they disliked it.

The DUP is a close second (63%), with the UUP disliked by 54%, the SDLP by 50%, the TUV by 48%, People Before Profit by 34%, the Greens by 30% and Alliance by 29%.

Alliance is seen by 71% as neither unionist nor nationalist, ahead of the Greens (63%) and People Before Profit (52%) — both of which were seen as slightly more nationalist than unionist.

Naomi Long’s party was seen as unionist by 4% and nationalist by 4%. The Greens were viewed as unionist by 4% and nationalist as 5%, while People Before Profit was identified by 4% as unionist and 7% as nationalist.

Almost a third (31%) of ‘neithers’ believe Sinn Fein MPs should take their seats at Westminster, with 21% disagreeing.

They are almost evenly split on the Irish Language Act — 29% support it and 27% oppose it.

The NHS and the economy are much more important to people who identify as neither unionist nor nationalist than social issues.

Healthcare is the most important issue (23%), followed by the economy (15%), employment (11%), poverty (10%), climate change and the environment (8% each), education (7%), housing (5%), equality (4%), crime (3%), Brexit, immigration, the future of the Stormont, and integration/ ending sectarianism (2% each).

Less than 1% list LGBT rights, abortion or the protocol as the most important issues.

Some 57% rarely or never vote, with 38% always or sometimes voting.

The most common reason for not voting was a disinterest in politics (32%), followed by disliking the political divide (24%), distrusting politicians (22%), and not liking any party or candidate (10%).

The ‘neithers’ have a negative view of the Stormont institutions. The Assembly and Executive are disliked by more than four in 10 and just over one in 10 view them positively.

There is narrow support for scrapping the system where MLAs must designate as unionist, nationalist or other, with 36% wanting it gone but 31% saying it should be retained.

Almost half of participants (46%) believe in a system of voluntary coalition at Stormont with an Executive comprising parties that want to be there.

Some 22% believe in retaining mandatory coalition, whereby unionists and nationalists must both be members a power-sharing Executive.

There is also support for changing the rules that mean major legislation requires the support of at least 40% of both unionists and nationalist MLAs to pass.

Some 43% of ‘neithers’ believe a simple majority of MLAs should be enough, with 23% wanting the system retained.

There is narrow support (33%) for retaining the first and deputy first minister titles, with 31% saying they should be retitled as co-first ministers.

Methodology

The survey fieldwork was conducted by Social Market Research (SMR) Belfast, on behalf of a team based at the universities of Liverpool, Bath, Canterbury, Huddersfield and Ulster. The study was funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, the largest funding body for social sciences in the UK.

It involved face-to-face interviews with 5,128 adults across all 18 parliamentary constituencies in Northern Ireland, completed between May and December 2022.

Within each constituency, 8 electoral wards were randomly selected as sampling points, with a total of 144 wards used in total.

The numbers sampled in each constituency were proportionate to constituency size. The sample design was based on quotas for age, sex and social class.

All respondents were asked three questions. 1. How much interest do you have in politics? 2 Generally speaking, do you think of yourself as a unionist/loyalist, nationalist/republican or neither? 3 Which party will you give your first preference vote to at the next election?

Those who answered ‘neither’ to question 2 numbered 2,045, 39.8% of the total responses. These respondents, saying they were neither unionist/loyalist nor nationalist/republican, were then asked a range of further questions, including on attitudes to politics, views on the Executive, Assembly and political parties, desire for a border poll and constitutional change, religious faith and attitudes towards various social issues. They were also asked basic questions (age, marital status etc) about themselves