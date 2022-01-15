Majority of NI parties slam move to allow MPs to sit in Stormont as MLAs

Move criticised as a “seriously retrograde step”.

Four of the five Executive parties have reacted angrily at news that MPs will be able to double job as MLAs because of the temporary return of dual mandates - a move that could benefit the DUP.

The UUP, Alliance, Sinn Fein and SDLP united in opposition at what they described as a “regressive” step.

Under the plan, MPs elected to the Assembly in May can keep their Westminster seats. The arrangement will remain in place until the next Westminster election, due by December 2024 at the latest.

Details of the plan emerged in a letter from the government peer Lord Caine to fellow lords on Friday, and were revealed by the BBC.

Lord Caine, the under secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said it was aimed at providing stability as local parties reconfigure their representation.

But the revelation drew an angry reaction from parties opposed to dual mandates.

Some suggested it would solve a tricky issue for the DUP, allowing leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to return to Stormont while avoiding a potentially difficult parliamentary by-election for the party in Lagan Valley, where Alliance had been confident of making a serious challenge.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie accused the Northern Ireland Office of “directly supporting the DUP election campaign”.

TUV leader Jim Allister claimed it was a “shameless fix”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill called it "blatant and disgraceful interference”, while the SDLP and Alliance said their three MPs will vote against the mandate when comes to the House of Commons.

Alliance leader Naomi Long, who quit Belfast City Council and the Assembly after being elected as East Belfast MP in 2010, said it was “a seriously retrograde step”.

Previously, some MLAs were able to hold dual mandates as councillors and MPs, or members of the House of Lords.

Legislation preventing MPs from holding seats at Westminster and Stormont was passed in 2014.

It came into effect in 2016 when some MPs were forced to give up their seats in the Assembly. Some parties had already stopped the practice.

The return of dual mandates until the next general election would bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK. For example, the current Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross sits as both an MP and a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP).

Lord Caine’s letter states that, as was previously the case, someone holding office as both MP and an MLA will not be able to claim their Assembly salary, currently £51,000. An MP’s salary is currently £81,932.

His letter, reported by the BBC, states: "There is no appetite or consensus in Northern Ireland to allow dual mandates to continue indefinitely or to return to a situation in which the overwhelming majority of MPs from Northern Ireland were also members of the Assembly.”

Lord Caine said the objective was to "support further the functioning of the devolved institutions by providing stability where Northern Ireland parties need to reconfigure their representation across Parliament and Stormont without the triggering of parliamentary by-elections.”

But some local parties claim they were blindsided by the move.

Mrs Long, the Alliance leader, said: “I staked my own political future on ending double jobbing in 2010, when I left council and the Assembly to focus on representing my constituents in Westminster.

“I was successful in getting double jobbing banned. This is a seriously retrograde step.

“Other parties promised to act but only did when forced by legislation in 2014.

“I've been both an MP and an MLA: you cannot properly do both jobs in the long term.

“The ban was subject to extensive consultation: this reversal has not been.”

North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry also signalled his opposition.

He added: “There has been no consultation with the NI parties and public on this regressive turning back the clock on dual mandates/double-jobbing.”

Mr Beattie, the UUP leader, tweeted: "The fact NIO now directly supporting DUP election campaign means they are not a neutral department."

Former UUP leader Steve Aiken said it was “beyond belief”, asking how anyone could think it would do anything to restore confidence in democracy.

Claire Hanna, who was elected as SDLP South Belfast MP in 2019, tweeted: "Being an MP is a full time job, and then some, as is being an MLA. People deserve representation at both levels, and dual mandates were abolished for good reason. NIO (Northern Ireland Office) should not be facilitating DUP threats and gambling with devolution."

Mr Allister, the TUV leader, added: “Is this the last throw of the dice, a desperate attempt by the DUP to reverse their nosedive in the polls?

“If so, I suspect they will be in for a rude awakening. Dual mandates were abolished for good reason. The public demanded a policy of one man/woman, one job. They are unlikely to be impressed at this policy being reversed.

“The only thing which has changed since the abolition of duel mandates is the desperation of the DUP."

An NIO spokesperson said: "On Wednesday, the government tabled an amendment to the NI (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill.

"This followed a proposal by Lib Dem peer and former leader of the Alliance Party in Northern Ireland, Lord Alderdice during Committee Stage in the House of Lords, which could have allowed dual mandates to have been allowed indefinitely. This was not opposed by his front bench.

"The government's proposal is for any dual mandates to be strictly time limited to the subsequent Westminster election. It will enable the smoother transition between legislatures should an MP wish to take a seat in the NI Assembly, and therefore supports the objectives of the bill in promoting greater stability.

"It will be subject to the usual parliamentary scrutiny as the Bill progresses."