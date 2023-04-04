Majority of people want Stormont back after Windsor Framework deal, QUB poll shows

Most voters here believe Framework could bring economic benefits

Most people want to see a return of Stormont — © PA

Two thirds of people believe a new Executive should be formed at Stormont in the wake of the Windsor Framework — with women and younger voters even more in favour, a new poll indicates.

A new report by Queen’s University, Belfast, suggests most voters in Northern Ireland (69%) think that the Windsor Framework could bring economic benefits for the region.

This marks a rise of seven percentage points on the previous poll in February, when 62% voters saw potential economic benefits from the protocol.

Then, 29% disagreed — a figure which has fallen to just 19% in light of the Windsor deal.

Differences in views have also emerged on the Windsor Framework between respondents who are pro-Union and hardline unionists. Almost half (48%) of those who identify as a ‘strongly unionist’ do not see potential economic benefits from it, although 29% do.

Meanwhile, seven in 10 of those who identify as ‘slightly unionist’ do see potential benefits, as do around nine out of 10 nationalists and others.

According to the opinion polling conducted by LucidTalk for the QUB researchers, two thirds of respondents (66%) believe that, with the Windsor Framework agreed, the Stormont Executive should be re-established.

This view is particularly prevalent among women (72%, compared to 60% of men) and younger people (three quarters of those aged under 45 agree).

One view that is shared across voters of all backgrounds (77%) is that the UK and EU should engage more with Northern Ireland stakeholders and politicians when it comes to implementation of the Windsor Framework.

This includes 56% of those identifying as ‘strongly unionist’ and 72% of ‘slightly unionist’ respondents.

A significant minority of voters in Northern Ireland remain opposed to the Windsor Framework, with 23% saying they will only vote for candidates in the next Assembly election who are in favour of scrapping the protocol and/or the Windsor Framework.

Some 25% would have preferred the NI Protocol Bill to the Windsor Framework, although a majority of voters (51%) disagree.

Respondents are divided on the value of the Windsor Framework’s ‘Stormont Brake’.

Some 43% agreed that it provides an appropriate means for MLAs to influence changes to EU law, but just over a third (35%) disagree.

Voters are also divided on what the Windsor Framework means for Northern Ireland’s position in the UK. Just over a third (35%) think that the new Brexit deal poses a threat to Northern Ireland’s position in the UK, although a majority (57%) disagree.

However, 81% of those identifying as ‘strongly unionist’ believe Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is threatened by the Windsor Framework.

There is significant gender difference with 27% of females believing that Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is threatened, compared to 42% males.

Principal Investigator, Professor David Phinnemore from the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics at Queen’s said: “With the Windsor Framework more voters in Northern Ireland have become accepting or supportive of the protocol.

“A clear majority believe genuine efforts have been made to address concerns raised and see potential economic benefits. This is the case across much of the political spectrum, from ‘slight unionist’ to ‘strong nationalist’.”

The polling was conducted from March 18-21, three weeks after the UK and the European Commission announced the deal. The results of the polling are from a weighted sample of 1,201 respondents.