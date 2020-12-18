Majority of those behind Holyland noise complaints 'narcissistic' and 'egoistic', says Belfast landlord

Belfast councillors have clashed with landlord representatives after a Holyland landlord said the majority of people who made noise complaints were “narcissistic” and “egoistic”.

At this week’s meeting of Belfast City Council’s licensing committee, elected representatives were recommended by officers to approve a change in regulations, forcing all landlords of Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) to provide an emergency out-of-hours contact number.

The move is designed to keep landlords, who often are unaware of incidents on their properties, on top of anti-social behaviour.

The council report states the new regulation would “allow the landlord or managing agent to be contacted in circumstances where there is anti-social behaviour occurring at the HMO property, and the co-operation of the tenants cannot be secured”.

A council officer said: “We don’t anticipate ringing somebody every time we get a complaint. It is only where we have tried to engage with the occupiers and we haven’t been successful. Nor do we expect landlords to jump into the middle of a crowd and sort out anti-social behaviour – that’s not what this is about. It’s about having that extra bit of support there.”

HMOs, which landlords lease out to three or more tenants from different addresses, have become increasingly controversial, with some arguing they have negatively affected communities and led to anti-social behaviour, in places like the Holyland and Stranmillis in south Belfast.

Holyland landlords Declan Boyle and Michael McMahon, as well as Steven Magill, from the Landlords Association of Northern Ireland, gave submissions to the committee. They asked for a decision deferral on the regulations, so landlords could consider the details and possible legal implications.

Declan Boyle

Declan Boyle, himself a former Belfast councillor, said: “Who needs HMOs? The homeless, single people with low income, sheltered accommodation, battered wives, people with addictions, newcomers, refugees, tourists. We provide accommodation for these people.”

He added: “NHS workers, nursing students, students in general, the nurses we all stood out and clapped for — they continue to stay after they have qualified as nurses. They stay as young professionals in Houses of Multiple Occupation. So there is a need for it.”

He criticised regulations which meant that new landlords of old HMOs could be penalised on noise complaints made before they were the landlord. He added that objections to license renewal on the basis of overprovision was “not valid”.

He also criticised the operation of the city noise team, and said of noise complainants: “The vast majority of these complaints will not be from neighbouring properties, they will be from narcissistic, egoistic driven individuals who wish to complain from somewhere 500 yards to five miles away. Because there is some kind of alternative agenda.”

Green councillor Brian Smyth said Mr Boyle’s submission was a “rant”. He said: “Like everything, there needs to be a balance, and particularly round the Holylands, overprovision is a real issue.”

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly said: “You are saying it is nurses, tourists, battered wives, not just students. I represent the Holylands, and the majority of the complaints I get about HMOs are about students. Not battered wives, not nurses.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said: “The argument seems to be that HMO provision in the wider university area is a good thing simply because there is a demand for them. Excuse me for not accepting that neoliberal analysis.

“In my view, and the view of a brave many people, the wider wellbeing and demographic balance of a community is much more important.

“Clearly if you are providing cheap accommodation in an area which has a reputation for being party central, as we have seen over the past few months, not to mention years, you are going to have a demand for people going into that area. It doesn’t mean it is the right thing though. It doesn’t mean it is sustainable.”

Council officers also proposed a process to deal with new HMO licence applications and renewals, in regards to overprovision. Belfast council has a limit of 30 percent for HMO’s in any given street, and any new application for a property that was not previously a HMO can be refused on the grounds of overprovision. In some streets in the Holylands, HMO properties account for over 80 percent.

The licensing committee agreed to defer decisions on the out of hours contact numbers, and licence applications, until January.