Mallon accuses government of 'power grab' in establishing office in Belfast which 'undermines' devolution

Comments prompt DUP's Diane Dodds to defend right of government to make move

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon has claimed a move by a Whitehall department to establish an office in Belfast is a "power grab" aimed at "undermining devolution".

Ms Mallon said the development involved the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which she said would examine government priorities and how money is spent on devolved issues.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster on Thursday, the SDLP MLA said she had learned of the move during a meeting with government officials on Wednesday, which had also been attended by Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Ms Mallon said she understood the office was in the process of recruiting staff, and argued the presence of a government office here would undermine the Executive.

The government has yet to confirm the move.

"It will sit outside the programme for government, there won't be any executive oversight, there won't be any assembly scrutiny or accountability," she insisted.

She said it was a "gross breach of trust" and is "detaching" NI ministers from making decisions, however, Mrs Dodds has insisted that the government has done nothing inappropriate.

And while the DFI minister said she would welcome additional funding for project's outside of the executive's block grant, she said it should be for Stormont ministers to decide on priorities, rather than officials being "parachuted in".

"Housing is a devolved matter, we have a five-party executive, it is very difficult to get agreement, but we hammer out consensus, we agree a programme for government and we all try to work in the common interest," explained the minister.

She added there is already the Northern Ireland Office, headed by the NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, which is operated by the government.

On Wednesday Ms Mallon had critcised the government for "concentrating power" in a review to be carried out on the feasibility of a bridge or tunnel being built to connect Northern Ireland and Scotland.

In response in the same radio programme, Mrs Dodds said it is "completely acceptable and understandable" that the government would wish to extend its "footprint" in Northern Ireland.

"Devolution doesn't mean that we don't have a national government with national priorities, it means that we work together with our national government," she said.

Mrs Dodds said it was "strange" for Ms Mallon to raise concerns about the establishment of an office by the government in Belfast, adding that it would bring "good" plans to Northern Ireland.

She also criticised the SDLP for not having any concerns with the EU having an office in Belfast to administer policy decisions taken in Brussels prior to Brexit.

"I suspect that the real word that is bothering here is the word union, and we need to get over this and work together for the benefit of the people of Northern Ireland," she added.