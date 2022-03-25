Mallon labels DUP ‘a party of irrational mood swings’

Ms Mallon said an attempt was being made to reduce May’s Assembly election to a sectarian headcount.

The DUP has become a party of irrational mood swings that makes up policy in response to the loudest loyalist voices on social media, Nichola Mallon has said.

The SDLP deputy leader claimed DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was in thrall to outspoken activists within the loyalist community such as vociferous anti-Northern Ireland Protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson.

In her speech to her party conference in Bellaghy, Ms Mallon said people were “angry and frustrated” at the state of politics in Northern Ireland.

“Let’s face it – for the past 15 years – Sinn Fein/DUP Joint rule has only delivered anger and totally failed to deliver the action, the change, the future our people here need and deserve,” she said.

“Enough is enough.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms Mallon said an attempt was being made to reduce May’s Assembly election to a sectarian headcount.

“It’s time for change. It is time to change who is in charge,” she said.

“Because leadership requires generosity and courage. Yet when was the last time we heard from the joint first ministers (DUP and Sinn Fein) on the same platform, on the same topic, on the same page giving the same message to our people?

“I am not asking any party to set aside their political identity or aspiration – and I will never set aside mine – but I am asking why they cannot set aside petty never-ending arguments. Lately the arguments have been about titles and they are always about tribal politics.

“Let’s talk straight. Elections here are deliberately reduced to a sectarian head count – ‘vote for us to keep them out and whatever you do, don’t look at our track record in government’.

“And this election is set to be no different with the DUP leading the charge on trying to scare people and dictate how they use all their transfers. But by now I expect nothing more from a leader and party who expect the world to revolve around their irrational positioning and mood swings, and merely reacts to the loudest loyalist voice on social media.

“The truth is for DUP voters – vote Jeffrey’s party and get Jamie Bryson politics.

“It is actually quite sad to witness.”

She highlighted that there was no difference in the roles of first minister and deputy first minister but said the DUP and Sinn Fein were claiming otherwise, in a bid to maximise votes and turn the election into a two-horse race to keep the other out of the first minister’s office.

She said: “Once again the self-serving, fake electoral fight to be first minister is being conjured up to con people to the polls when the joint first ministers both know full well, that neither one of them can sign off anything without the other’s say so regardless of the title above their door.

“We all know the truth – they are two sides of the same coin and their partnership has failed, failed for 15 years. And it’s time we ended this cycle of failure.”

Responding to Ms Mallon’s comments, Mr Bryson said: “The SDLP have a very strange obsession with me. But that’s just a manifestation of their frustration that non-rollover unionism is in the ascendancy.”

He added: “The UUP were praised at the SDLP (conference) and myself and the DUP were singled out for criticism. When nationalist parties single me out for criticism, I rejoice. If I were to be receiving the endorsement of the SDLP, I’d be ashamed.”

Speaking at a rally in Ballymoney on Friday night, Sir Jeffrey responded to Ms Mallon’s remarks.

He highlighted her party’s controversial move to stand aside in the North Belfast constituency in the 2019 Westminster election to help Sinn Fein unseat DUP MP Nigel Dodds.

“Let me remind you Nichola Mallon that at the last general election you stepped aside for Sinn Fein in North Belfast to bring down an MP the IRA tried to murder,” said the DUP leader.