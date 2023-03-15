Man (42) arrested in Derry as part of New IRA investigation

The arrest is ‘in addition’ to a search of land in the Creggan area at the weekend.

Police and ATO at the scene of a major search operation in Derry on Sunday (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Londonderry as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the New IRA.

The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station after being arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Unit on Wednesday March 15.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Today’s search and arrest is in addition to a search of land in the Creggan area on Sunday March 12, and the arrest of a 25 year old man on Saturday March 11, in the Londonderry area.

“This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support and assure them that we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.

“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”

It comes after police carried out an extensive search operation in the Magowan Park area of Derry at the weekend.

During the operation, police came under attack from a group of around 30 youths, with damage caused to a number of police vehicles in the area. No injuries were sustained.

The searches – conducted around an abandoned farm site – were understood to be in relation to recent violent dissident republican terrorism, with police and Army ammunition technical officers attending the scene.