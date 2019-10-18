Man arrested over east Belfast 'fatal stabbing'

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/10/2019 Police and Forensics at the scene as Police investigate death of man in Tullycarnet. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in east Belfast. In a tweet, the PSNI said the man died in Kings Road, Tullycarnet on Thursday evening. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 18th October 2019 The scene at the Kings Road area of Tullycarnet in east Belfast where a man died on Thursday night Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police investigating the sudden death of a man, understood to have been a stabbing, in east Belfast have arrested a 26-year-old man.

It happened in the Kings Road area of Tullycarnet on Thursday night. Police have yet to confirm the cause of the 49-year-old man's death with a post mortem due to take place.

The arrested man is being held in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

An area between two blocks of flats near Granton Park remained cordoned off on Friday morning as police investigated the incident.

Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers, who represents the area, told the Belfast Telegraph he understood the victim had been stabbed.

"An ambulance was called and he was taken to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald where he sadly died," he said.

"It seems there was an argument and a fight. The area is still sealed off and the forensic people are back again this morning.

"I would urge anyone who knows what happened to assist police with their enquiries."

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson described news of the man's death as "disturbing".

"As the facts and details emerge, I would strongly urge anyone who has any information to contact PSNI,” the DUP MP said.

DUP East Belfast MLA Robin Newton said the PSNI must receive support following the incident.

"What ever reason for this dreadful incident there can be no justification for the loss of a life," he said.

"PSNI need support from the community as they deal with the awful incident."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed that they received a 999 call on Thursday evening at 7.14pm relating to "reports of an incident at Granton Park".

Two emergency crews and two rapid response paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to hospital," a NIAS spokesperson said.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the Kings Road area last night between 6pm and 8pm and saw anything that may be of assistance to our investigation, please call 101 and ask to speak to detectives in Ladas Drive.”