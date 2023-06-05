Man whose sister (12) was shot dead by Army calls on President Biden to ‘stop’ Troubles Bill

A man whose 12-year-old sister was shot dead by the Army has called on US President Joe Biden to support victims by using his influence to stop the Government’s controversial Troubles Legacy Bill.

The call comes ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s trip to Washington this week.

Victims say the Bill will mean they will never see justice and accountability.

Michael O’Hare’s 12-year-old sister Majella was shot dead by a soldier in 1976 on her way to church in south Armagh and is seeking an independent investigation into the killing.

He said: “President Biden should strongly condemn the Troubles Bill and help it to be stopped.

"It’s an insult to victims’ families and sends a message that the lives of our loved ones didn’t matter.

“My sister, our family and all victims deserve truth and justice.”

Commenting on Mr Sunak’s trip to Washington, Grainne Teggart from Amnesty said now is the time for President Biden to “reiterate his administration’s strong support for the Good Friday Agreement”.

She added that he must use this meeting to relay US concerns about the Troubles Bill which is a “serious violation” of the agreement and risks undermining the delicate peace settlement.

“Blocking the victims of Northern Ireland’s conflict from truth, accountability and justice is a significant and cruel betrayal of their rights,” Ms Teggart continued.

“The UK is on the verge of making a profound historic mistake with this legislation, and Joe Biden must be frank with Rishi Sunak and urge him to drop this deeply-misconceived bill.”

Daniel Balson, Amnesty International USA’s Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia, said: "The White House must use this meeting to call on Prime Minister Sunak to reverse course on the Troubles Bill. Victims of the Northern Ireland conflict deserve access to justice.

“President Biden should encourage the UK government to pay heed to the overwhelming opposition to the bill and echo calls to abandon it.”