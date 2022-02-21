Many DUP politicians tear up as NI Assembly hears tributes to late Christopher Stalford

MLAs gathered at Stormont on Monday to pay tribute to the DUP politician Christopher Stalford, following his sudden death at the age of 39.

All parties sat in the Assembly at noon to pay respect to the late Mr Stalford, followed by a minute’s silence, after which business was adjourned for the day.

There have been condolences from across the political spectrum following the death of the south Belfast representative and father-of-four over the weekend.

Mr Stalford was principal deputy speaker at Stormont, having been an MLA since 2016.

Tribute paid in the Northern Ireland Assembly for DUP MLA and Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford. The 39-year-old, who represented south Belfast since 2016, passed away suddenly at the weekend. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

He previously served as a councillor, high sheriff of Belfast and deputy mayor.

Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP was still in shock at the news of his death.

